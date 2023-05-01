Gisele Bündchen Wears Vintage Chanel Dress in First Met Gala Appearance Since Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is flying solo (and looking fabulous!) at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, attended the swanky annual fashion-showcase event — this year, with a Karl Lagerfeld-honoring theme — for the first time in 15 years without Tom Brady, whom she divorced in November 2022.

Bündchen wore a gorgeous white silk tulle Chanel dress embroidered with eye-catching vertical stripes of white sequins.

The model accentuated her dress with a white silk tulle long Chanel cape embellished with feathers and camelias. Both her dress and cape are from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 collection, according to a release from the brand.

Bündchen rocked Chanel shoes and carried a bag from the French label, topping off the look with earrings in 18K white gold, diamonds and cultured pearls, plus a ring in 18K white gold and diamonds.

Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bündchen wore her long brunette hair loose around her shoulders and stayed true to her go-to bronzed-beauty look, complete with a dark-pink lip.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, the supermodel revealed to livestream host La La Anthony why she picked this particular "gorgeous" Chanel dress.

"I wore this dress in a 2006 or 2007 editorial with [Lagerfeld], I wore the same dress," Bündchen said. "So when I was picking a dress, I was like, which dress that is going to be the dress, and I thought this is the one!"

The runway model has been a longtime attendee since 2003, but has been attending the affair with Brady, 45, by her side since their Met Gala debut in 2008, one year before they wed.

Within their Met Gala history, the now-exes were named two of the co-chairs of the 2017 "Art of the In-Between" exhibit honoring the work of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE in January that, following her split from Brady, Bündchen was "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she felt "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," the source added of Bündchen, who shares 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The source also revealed that "Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet."

Tom Brady; Gisele Bündchen. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Since finalizing her split from the former NFL player last fall after 13 years of marriage, Bündchen has appeared ready to dive back into work.

Not only did she kick off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton, she also made her first red-carpet appearance since the breakup at Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo in December 2022, dressed in gold.

"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," an insider told PEOPLE in January. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

The same source said Bündchen "feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," adding, "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the 2023 Met Gala theme honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.