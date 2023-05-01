Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Rock Coordinating Leather Looks at 2023 Met Gala: See Their Couple Style

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's styles are in sync!

The Bring It On alum, 50, and former NBA athlete, 41, nailed couple's style once again on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, wearing coordinating monochromatic black and red suits to honor the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," theme of the evening.

Union made a red-hot statement in a head-to-toe red look complete with a leather trench coat and floor-length gown. Gold chain necklaces and silver rings by Tiffany & Co. were teamed with her one-color ensemble. She kept her hair in lengthy braids and twists parted down the middle.

Meanwhile, Wade wore an all-black outfit consisting of a long blazer, leather button-up top with matching gloves, trousers and oxford shoes. He also stepped up his jewelry game with a shiny brooch and chain bracelets by Tiffany & Co.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Wade and Union have a few Met Gala attendances tucked in their résumés.

Last year's event was a special one for Union, who decided to honor Black and Brown communities with her look for the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme.

"Because when you think about the Gilded Age and Black and brown people in this country, this country is built off of our backs, our blood, sweat and tears. So we added these red crystals to represent the blood spilled during the accumulation of gross wealth by a few during the Gilded Age, off of the backs of Black people and people of color in this country," she told Vogue on the carpet.

With the help of Versace over the course of a few months, she was also able to embody the "Gilded Glamour" dress code in a silver sequin halter-neck top with a large flower appliqué and feathered train, inspired by the late trailblazing actress Diahann Carroll, who Union called a symbol of opulence and if you will, a gilded glamor."

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Wade went down the sexy route with his look, deciding to show some skin with an all-white suit, the jacket left unbuttoned to show off his physique.

"Our stylists, Thomas and Jason, do a great job at making sure we stay together and looking good. So we're both wearing Versace, we both got on Tiffany & Co. jewelry, you know all around," he said, adding that it's "always amazing" to be back at the stylish affair.

Met Gala aside, Union and Wade have been serving looks nonstop, including recently at Fashion Week.

In March they went incognito in shades and all-black looks — Union in a button-up dress and Wade in a black-tie outfit layered under a leather jacket — while attending the Miu Miu Fall/Winter show in Paris.

They were there to support Dwyane's daughter Zaya Wade, 15, who has been growing into a fashion icon and activist. "I'm not crying, you are," Wade wrote on Instagram.