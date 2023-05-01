Florence Pugh Shaved Her Head for Her All-Out Met Gala 2023 Debut

The actress rocked Valentino for her very first Met Gala appearance

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital.

and Hedy Phillips
Published on May 1, 2023 08:22 PM
Florence Pugh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Florence Pugh had all eyes on her as she made her Met Gala debut on Monday. And she did so with a shaved head!

The actress, 27, walked the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit in a dramatic black and white Valentino gown with a super long train. The white bodice had a plunging neckline with black bow detail.

The star of her look, though, was her shaved head, which she dressed up with a feathered headpiece.

Florence Pugh - The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As recently as this morning, Pugh was rocking a shoulder-length banged bob. She stepped out for a Met Gala pregame date with Ashley Park on Monday morning in Central Park with her blonde 'do. She also rocked the hairstyle last week at an event for Tiffany & Co.

Though this marks her first time at the Met Gala, Pugh is no stranger to making big fashion statements.

For her press tour of Don't Worry Darling in 2022, the actress donned many memorable looks, from her monochromatic purple Valentino look at Venice Film Festival to her sheer Valentino dress for the film's premiere.

Florence Pugh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lately, she has been going for even more daring looks on the red carpet. At the Valentino show on Sunday at Paris Fashion Week in March, she made heads turn as she rocked a floor-length sheer sequin skirt, complete with her underwear visible underneath.

Later that month, she took another fashion risk with a showstopping Valentino Couture look, complete with teensy shorts and giant ruffles at the Oscars.

florence pugh

In between wowing people on the red carpet, Pugh has had a busy schedule with various movie projects. Following the release of A Good Person in March, which she starred in and produced with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff, she is set to star in Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two later this year. Additionally, she is slated to reprise her fan-favorite role Yelena Belova in Marvel's Thunderbolts, which is expected to begin filming this summer.

