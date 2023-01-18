The biggest night in fashion is almost here!

Notably regarded as the sartorial scene's equivalent to the Academy Awards, the Met Gala is a highly anticipated event for fashion fans — whether they're the celebrities and designers gracing the famed staircase or onlookers excitedly watching from their couches at home as they arrive.

The exclusive affair is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, formally titled, The Anna Wintour Costume Center — named after Vogue's editor-in-chief, who has been a chair member of the gala since 1995.

While the remarkable outfits donned by the well-clad stars have become the main attraction for the eager eyes of style seekers watching around the world, the dress code is dependent upon a theme that differs each year — of which Wintour, of course, gets the final say.

Over the years, topics have often teetered between "thematic shows and monographic ones of a single designer," the Costume Institute's fashion mastermind Andrew Bolton told Vogue. "We always try to have a menu of shows that are dynamic, that go back and forth on subjects from the past and the present."

And this year's no different, narrowing in on the latter and spotlighting fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld — though similar to themes in the past, this year's decision has generated mixed reviews from stars and fans alike due to the late designer's controversial history.

Jameela Jamil was among several stars who spoke out against the selected theme following Vogue's announcement in September 2022. "This man... was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women," the actress wrote in part on Instagram.

Here's everything to know about the 2023 Met Gala, including when it's taking place and what the theme entails.

What is the 2023 Met Gala theme?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the 2023 Met Gala theme honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85. Organizers of the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit announced the news in September 2022.

According to a release from the Met, the exhibit will showcase approximately 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six-decade career, including designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Museum curator Bolton was entrusted with the task of outputting the creative mind of Lagerfeld into exhibition form. Bolton devised a thoughtfully crafted "key" to aid in the ciphering of the creative's "outrageously enormous span and output" — that being, Lagerfeld's sketches.

Theo Wargo/Getty

"So at its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl's two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments," Bolton told Vogue. He wasn't fascinated to learn that his drawings were "extremely precise, almost mathematical" as opposed to — what he thought was — "very spontaneous and almost impressionistic."

He continued, "We couldn't see it because we are not trained, but his premiers knew down to the millimeter what each line meant. It was almost a secret code, a language shared between him and those premiers, that only they could fully decipher."

Now, in typical Met Gala fashion, it's up to the designers to interpret the theme and translate it into creations that will be worn by their selected muses when they hit the famed stairs at the museum in May.

Who are the 2023 Met Gala co-chairs?

Getty (4)

Annually, a select few get chosen to join Wintour as co-chairs of the Met Gala. This year, Vogue announced the four global cultural icons who will grab a chair at her coveted round table to help set the scene include: Grammy-winning performer Dua Lipa, Emmy-winning actress Michaela Coel, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz and tennis superstar Roger Federer.

The 2023 co-chairs mark prominent figures in music, sports, movies, and television with each of them coming off a monumental year in their lives.

When is the 2023 Met Gala?

Per tradition, the Met Gala always takes place on the first Monday in May. This year, the extravagant event is scheduled for May 1, 2023.

When will the 2023 Met exhibition be open to the public?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The exhibition opens to the public on May 5, 2023. It will remain on display through July 16, 2023.