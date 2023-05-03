Emily Ratajkowski Wears Plunging Purple Mini Dress for the 2023 Met Gala Afterparty She Hosted

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to dress for a party … and how to throw one.

The model and author, who is a regular attendee of the Met Gala, decided for this year's biggest night in fashion, she would follow the dinner with her debut afterparty, the Après-Met Gala Soirée.

To the event, which she hosted with stylist Carlos Nazario, model Paloma Elsesser, designer Raul Lopez and photographer Renell Medrano, Ratajkowski changed into her third outfit of the night, a blindingly sparkly, chainmail violet mini dress that featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with black pointy-toed heels, a silver slinky purse and a handful of bangles and rings to accessorize.

She showed off the itty-bitty bodice, which was styled by co-host Nazario, on Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek at what her night looked like: drinks in the elevator and photo shoots just about everywhere.

However, her afterparty outfit — in which she mingled with partygoers Precious Lee, Kendall Jenner, Imaan Hammam, Odell Beckham Jr., Jared Leto, Emma Chamberlain, Adut Akech and more — was just the closing look of her Met Gala moments.

Prior to slipping into the slinky minidress Ratajkowski left the Gala and immediately changed into a black sheer corset top, matching sheer skirt, black lingerie, layers of pearl and silver chain jewelry and a custom personalized Dilara Findikoglu chain belt with "EmRata" on it, which she arrived to her afterparty in, also showing an up-close look at the 'fit in her Instagram post.

To the big event, though, the star sported a Tory Burch design with a plunging neckline and a firm crisscross design encompassing the loose tulle fabric.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike Coppola/Getty

As for glam, she rocked baby bangs, which she kept on for the rest of the night, and paired the look with a big black bow and a dramatic smokey eye. Ratajkowski was accessorized for the red carpet in jewels made by Fred Leighton and Ana Khouri, including a diamond Philippa earpiece, diamond Philippa ear cuff, and a custom diamond drop earpiece.

The three outfit changes and multiple events took a long time to prep for.

Ratajkowski told Variety that she started her beauty prep bright and early to ensure it all got done right, saying, "My nail person came at 8 a.m. My son [Sylvester Apollo Bear] sat on my lap, and I got my nails done."