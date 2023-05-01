Emily Blunt Responds to 'Devil Wears Prada' Joke at Met Gala 2023: 'Tried to Put on My Skinny Pants'

While Emily Blunt did not wear Prada to the 2023 Met Gala, she did make mention of it!

Aligning with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Blunt paid homage to the late German fashion designer with an intricate black-and-white ensemble designed by Michael Kors.

The actress, 40, wore a white, floral long-sleeve lace top with a high neck — similar to the tall, stiff collars Lagerfeld was known to wear. Her bottom half resembled a tuxedo, but in dress form.

It consisted of a black cummerbund that held up coordinating pants, disguised by a billowing skirt that dazzled with black sequins.

She topped the look off with several pieces of Piaget jewelry and a large bow at her top's neckline, serving a glamorous take on black-tie attire.

Mike Coppola/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See

Red-carpet host Chloe Fineman had some fun with Blunt when she asked a question quoting The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 film that starred the actress alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

"Are you just one stomach flu away from your goal weight?" asked the Saturday Night Live star, 34, citing the exact quote Blunt's character said in the film.

The actress responded, "I wish I was. I ate a pizza because I thought, 'Well, I'm covered up, so I'll be all right,' " adding with a laugh, "And then I tried to put on my skinny pants ... "

Although Blunt's longtime husband John Krasinski wasn't in attendance, she stepped out alongside another special person to celebrate fashion's biggest night: Kors.

For his part, the 63-year-old designer kept his look simple yet sophisticated in a classic black-and-white tuxedo.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Emily Blunt and Michael Kors at the 2023 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

When speaking with Fineman and Derek Blasberg on the red carpet, Kors explained the thought process behind Blunt's look.

"It was all about dichotomy tonight. I think Karl loved romantic, but he also loved something a little edgy and nasty," he said. "I just love the idea of throwing it off with the overskirt with really narrow skinny cigarette trousers."

"And then, of course, it's the night for flowers ... and white shirts!" he added.

When asked about his relationship with Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85, Kors said he does "indeed" remember him.

"Whenever I have a day where I think to myself ... I always kind of remember Karl, who was just this machine of creativity, energy, humor, all of that together. He stayed curious," Kors said. "He had such great, great wit, and really had such charm."

RELATED VIDEO: Met Gala Looks That Channeled Old Hollywood Glam

The Quiet Place actress is a frequent sight on the Met Gala carpet.

Last seen in 2021, Blunt wore a sheer beaded fringe gown with ivory cape and a star-spangled crown in her hair, all by Miu Miu, plus Messika jewels for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme.

In 2019, she looked radiant in a golden mermaid-style dress with floral details by Michael Kors Collection. With a matching headpiece by Stephen Jones, her whole design comprised 510,000 sequins and 1,344 gold crystals.

Blunt also wore Michael Kors once before to fashion's biggest night: when she was pregnant with her second daughter at the 2016 Met Gala.

For the latter event, she wore a fitted navy blue gown by the designer that showed off her growing baby bump, accessing with Forevermark diamonds.