Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer Unveiled as 2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs

We’ll be seeing these stars hit the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in head turning style on the first Monday in May 

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 18, 2023 12:09 PM
Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer
Photo: Getty (4)

Fashion's biggest night is quickly approaching and the celebrity muses are gearing up for their moment in the Met Gala spotlight.

On Wednesday, Vogue announced the four global cultural icons who will grab a chair at Anna Wintour's round table and help set the scene for the 2023 Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala and serve as co-chairs: Grammy-winning performer Dua Lipa, Emmy-winning actress Michaela Coel, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz and and tennis superstar Roger Federer. This year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," will serve as a tribute exhibition to the late German fashion designer and industry titan.

The 2023 co-chairs mark prominent figures in music, sports, movies, and television — each of them coming off a monumental year in their lives — each of them among the best in their respective industries.

Dua Lipa, 27, is Pop's new princess and just came off the biggest tour of her career. The 82-stop tour in support of her critically acclaimed album, Future Nostalgia, ended in November of last year and sold out stadiums around the globe. Of course being seen in the best that fashion has to offer at each of the international destinations.

Dua Lipa attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on December 11, 2022 in London, England.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joining Lipa is one of Hollywood's most in-demand names, Michaela Coel. The 35-year-old British actress first made her name known with her role in comedy show Chewing Gum, after which she received critical acclaim for her daring series I May Destroy You, which she created, wrote, co-directed and executive produced. In 2022, she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Michaela Coel attends the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Penélope Cruz, 48, is the third cultural sensation sitting in fashion's most exclusive seats. The four-time Oscar nominee is perhaps one of the most perfect people to lead a night dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld. Cruz, who joined the Chanel family in 2018, honored Lagerfeld by walking in the final Chanel show after the designer's death in February 2019.

The Spanish actress hit the catwalk that night in a snowball-like dress with feathery bubble skirt and tiered top, carrying a white rose. She told PEOPLE the show "was really special."

Penelope Cruz attends the "L'Immensita" photocall at Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelleon December 13, 2022 in Paris, France.
Pierre Suu/WireImage

The last person joining Anna Wintour is tennis superstar Roger Federer. The Swiss athlete recently retired from dominating men's tennis for two decades. Now, after achieving most of what is possible in the sport, he is turning his focus on his philanthropic foundation providing education to those without proper access.

Roger Federer attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Together the stars will pay tribute to the man who lead major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi and Chloé, all while, benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious ‘British Chav’ Makeover
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious 'British Chav' Extreme Makeover on TikTok
Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images); Harry Brant attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell Remembers Godson Harry Brant 2 Years After His Death: 'I Think of You Today'
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Collection Modeled by Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
BRITNEY SPEARS AND DONATELLA VERSACE VERSACE SPRING SUMMER 2003 FASHION SHOW, MILAN, ITALY - 01 OCT 2002
Donatella Versace on 'Amazing' Time Designing Britney Spears Wedding Dress: She Was 'So Liberated'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (L-R) Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney attend HBO Max "Euphoria" FYC on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for HBO )
Sydney Sweeney Is 'So Captivated' by 'Euphoria' Costar Alexa Demie: 'She Rocks Whatever She Has Going On'
Mary J. Blige during her Birthday Celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on January 14, 2023 in New York City.
Mary J. Blige Shines at Her Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Bash in Skin-Baring, Sequin Micro-Mini
2022 AMA's Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at His Fashion Critics: 'Keep Your Insecurities to Yourself' 
Kate Hudson
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Seen Out Again with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente as Ex Tom Brady Ousted from Playoffs
Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate's Daughter Wore Late Rocker Scott Weiland's '90s Suit to Critics Choice Awards
Lori Harvey birthday
Lori Harvey Shares Birthday Photo Booth Snaps with Boyfriend Damson Idris, Hailey Bieber and More
Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!
Brie Larson Shows Off New Body Art Sleeve: 'Like You've Never Seen Temporary Tattoos Before!'
Julianne Moore’s Guide to Flattering Makeup for Redheads | Beauty Secrets | Vogue
Julianne Moore Jokes That She 'Destroyed' Her Eyebrows as a Teenager: 'Now They Won't Grow Back'
Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Dress
Kendall Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Sheer Dress at Lori Harvey's Birthday Party — See Her Daring Look!
Chelsea Handler 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Go Inside Chelsea Handler's Glam Night at the Critics Choice Awards with Hairstylist Adir Abergel