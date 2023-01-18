Fashion's biggest night is quickly approaching and the celebrity muses are gearing up for their moment in the Met Gala spotlight.

On Wednesday, Vogue announced the four global cultural icons who will grab a chair at Anna Wintour's round table and help set the scene for the 2023 Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala and serve as co-chairs: Grammy-winning performer Dua Lipa, Emmy-winning actress Michaela Coel, Oscar winner Penélope Cruz and and tennis superstar Roger Federer. This year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," will serve as a tribute exhibition to the late German fashion designer and industry titan.

The 2023 co-chairs mark prominent figures in music, sports, movies, and television — each of them coming off a monumental year in their lives — each of them among the best in their respective industries.

Dua Lipa, 27, is Pop's new princess and just came off the biggest tour of her career. The 82-stop tour in support of her critically acclaimed album, Future Nostalgia, ended in November of last year and sold out stadiums around the globe. Of course being seen in the best that fashion has to offer at each of the international destinations.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joining Lipa is one of Hollywood's most in-demand names, Michaela Coel. The 35-year-old British actress first made her name known with her role in comedy show Chewing Gum, after which she received critical acclaim for her daring series I May Destroy You, which she created, wrote, co-directed and executive produced. In 2022, she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Penélope Cruz, 48, is the third cultural sensation sitting in fashion's most exclusive seats. The four-time Oscar nominee is perhaps one of the most perfect people to lead a night dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld. Cruz, who joined the Chanel family in 2018, honored Lagerfeld by walking in the final Chanel show after the designer's death in February 2019.

The Spanish actress hit the catwalk that night in a snowball-like dress with feathery bubble skirt and tiered top, carrying a white rose. She told PEOPLE the show "was really special."

Pierre Suu/WireImage

The last person joining Anna Wintour is tennis superstar Roger Federer. The Swiss athlete recently retired from dominating men's tennis for two decades. Now, after achieving most of what is possible in the sport, he is turning his focus on his philanthropic foundation providing education to those without proper access.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Together the stars will pay tribute to the man who lead major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi and Chloé, all while, benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.