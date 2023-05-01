Date Night at the Met! All of the Stylish Couples Attending the 2023 Met Gala

From Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Met Gala debut to Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's baby No. 2 bump moment, see the couples enjoying a night at the Met! 

Published on May 1, 2023 08:20 PM
01 of 12

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the 2023 Met Gala. Getty

For the longtime couple's Met Gala debut, the Daisy Jones & The Six star wore a floral Fendi gown from Spring/Summer 2019 designed by Karl Lagerfeld, while Pattinson sported a navy tuxedo with unique detailing under the coat.

02 of 12

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

The singer-songwriter stepped out onto the carpet Monday evening with her director husband for their second appearance at the Met Gala together.

03 of 12

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss attend The 2023 Met Gala
Joshua Kushner and pregnant Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Baby makes four! The model and entrepreneur made her baby No. 2 bump debut Monday wearing a bespoke Loewe gown and with her husband by her side.

04 of 12

Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day, made their red carpet debut Monday night. The Broadway actor wore a classic black tuxedo while McQueen opted for a strapless black gown.

05 of 12

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

For fashion's biggest night, Kidman chose an ensemble with a special connection to Karl Lagerfeld: the dress she wore in her Chanel No. 5 commercial with Baz Luhrmann. The actress made her way down the carpet with her country star husband, who opted for a classic black tuxedo decorated with a floral lapel pin.

06 of 12

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

And speaking of Baz Luhrmann, the director and his Oscar-winning costume designer wife, Martin, both sported very Lagerfeld-inspired looks.

07 of 12

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

The funnyman was all suited up Monday night as he took the carpet with his wife, who wore a floor-length gown featuring a dramatic V-neckline.

08 of 12

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

It was parents' night out for the basketball star and actress on Monday as they both opted for long coats to top off their looks.

09 of 12

James Corden and Julia Corden

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Corden, who ended his tenure as The Late Late Show host last week, was joined by his wife Julia, who sported a sparkly strapless gown.

10 of 12

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

While Jackman chose a classic tux, his wife chose a form-fitting mosaic-designed black gown for the evening.

11 of 12

Bee Carrozzini and Francesco Carrozzini

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Anna Wintour's daughter hit the red carpet Monday with her husband, Francesco Carrozzini.

12 of 12

Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

The author and her husband both opted for very Lagerfeld-inspired looks Monday night, choosing classic black and white ensembles.

