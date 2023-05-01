Date Night at the Met! All of the Stylish Couples Attending the 2023 Met Gala

01 of 12 Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the 2023 Met Gala. Getty For the longtime couple's Met Gala debut, the Daisy Jones & The Six star wore a floral Fendi gown from Spring/Summer 2019 designed by Karl Lagerfeld, while Pattinson sported a navy tuxedo with unique detailing under the coat.

02 of 12 Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty The singer-songwriter stepped out onto the carpet Monday evening with her director husband for their second appearance at the Met Gala together.

03 of 12 Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Joshua Kushner and pregnant Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Baby makes four! The model and entrepreneur made her baby No. 2 bump debut Monday wearing a bespoke Loewe gown and with her husband by her side.

04 of 12 Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen Mike Coppola/Getty The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day, made their red carpet debut Monday night. The Broadway actor wore a classic black tuxedo while McQueen opted for a strapless black gown.

05 of 12 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty For fashion's biggest night, Kidman chose an ensemble with a special connection to Karl Lagerfeld: the dress she wore in her Chanel No. 5 commercial with Baz Luhrmann. The actress made her way down the carpet with her country star husband, who opted for a classic black tuxedo decorated with a floral lapel pin.

06 of 12 Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin John Shearer/WireImage And speaking of Baz Luhrmann, the director and his Oscar-winning costume designer wife, Martin, both sported very Lagerfeld-inspired looks.

07 of 12 Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe Mike Coppola/Getty The funnyman was all suited up Monday night as he took the carpet with his wife, who wore a floor-length gown featuring a dramatic V-neckline.

08 of 12 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Jamie McCarthy/Getty It was parents' night out for the basketball star and actress on Monday as they both opted for long coats to top off their looks.

09 of 12 James Corden and Julia Corden Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Corden, who ended his tenure as The Late Late Show host last week, was joined by his wife Julia, who sported a sparkly strapless gown.

10 of 12 Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Jamie McCarthy/Getty While Jackman chose a classic tux, his wife chose a form-fitting mosaic-designed black gown for the evening.

11 of 12 Bee Carrozzini and Francesco Carrozzini Jamie McCarthy/Getty Anna Wintour's daughter hit the red carpet Monday with her husband, Francesco Carrozzini.