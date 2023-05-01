The Surprise Star of the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Is a Cockroach: Watch the Viral Moment

Photographers on the red carpet couldn't help but snap this New York moment

By Hedy Phillips
Published on May 1, 2023 11:49 PM
https://twitter.com/people/status/1653212300902367235
Photo: People/Twitter

Paris Hilton! Rihanna! Gisele Bündchen! And a cockroach?

All of these names walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, though the cockroach was definitely not invited.

While fashion's biggest night was taking place on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the most New York thing that could happen actually happened: a cockroach waltzed in.

Photographers and reporters all snapped photos and videos of the cockroach that made its Met Gala debut among the stars, and the moment is already going viral.

Plenty of people on social media had jokes about the cockroach taking a trip up the stairs, with one person writing, "Imagine a cockroach outdressing everyone at the met gala." Another chimed in with, "Honestly a cockroach stealing the snow and "walking" the Met Gala carpet is the most fantastic thing I've ever seen in my entire life."

Several joked about the cockroach getting its place on the Met steps ahead of some of their favorite stars, playing up how hard it is to get an invitation to the exclusive party.

And though the little cockroach brought much joy to those covering the red carpet, it unfortunately met its untimely end, as Variety revealed on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As a hilarious follow-up, Variety later shared a death notice for the roach, informing the audience that it had indeed died.

"It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP"

The cockroach may not have made it inside the Met Gala, but plenty of other stars did. This year's Met Gala, officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the iconic fashion designer who died in February 2019.

The exclusive, invite-only affair draws in the eager eyes of style seekers who can't wait to catch a glimpse of the star-studded red carpet looks that revolve around a carefully crafted theme. "Celebrities, designers, and change-makers are challenged to create costumes that serve as both a fashion statement and a tribute to the concept," per Vogue.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney Brought All the Glam to the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in a Dazzling Miu Miu Gown
Aubrey Plaza attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Aubrey Plaza Got Cheeky in Her Daring Stella McCartney Gown on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Teases Her Met Gala Look As She Hangs Out With Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette
Kim Kardashian Teases Her 2023 Met Gala Look as She Hangs Out with Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette
Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Continues Her 'No-Pants' Trend at the 2023 Met Gala in a Daring Black Bodysuit
Kylie Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kylie Jenner Rocks Edgy Red Gown at 2023 Met Gala as She Says She's 'Here for a Good Time'
Choupette Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette Skips Met Gala to 'Stay Peacefully & Cozy at Home'
Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Billie Eilish Goes Gothic Glam in Sheer Lace Dress at 2023 Met Gala
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Spark Romance Rumors as They Walk the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen Wears Vintage Chanel Dress in First Met Gala Appearance Since Tom Brady Divorce
Janelle Monae attends the 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe Says Her 2023 Met Gala Look Will Be 'an Experience' (Exclusive)
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Date Night at the Met! All of the Stylish Couples Attending the 2023 Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Pete Davidson Covers Face in Bucket Hat and Black-Out Shades on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Gown Features More than 50,000 Pearls and Took 1,000 Hours to Make
Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Blake Lively Confirms She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala: 'I Will Be Watching'