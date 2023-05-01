Blackpink's Jennie Raves About Attending First Met Gala Wearing '90s Chanel Mini Dress: 'I'm So Lucky'

The South Korean pop star and Chanel ambassador channeled the house’s history wearing a classic mini dress pulled from the '90s

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 1, 2023 11:14 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Blackpink's Jennie. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jennie Kim called the shots in Chanel on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

At Monday's annual star-studded fashion event, the South Korean superstar, who's one-fourth of the K-pop mega girl group Blackpink, channeled the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme wearing a quintessential design.

"I'm wearing Chanel from the '90s runway. I'm so lucky to have the Chanel team recreate this look, the one that Karl did. I'm just so happy!" Jennie, 27, told Emma Chamberlain for Vogue on the red carpet.

Jennie's vintage ensemble consisted of a strapless white mini dress made with a scalloped neckline, pleated skirt and the label's signature flower adornment.

She accessorized with elbow-length black gloves, a black choker and a white flower hair pin secured to her braided hairstyle. Black tights and classic black heels completed her two-colored ensemble.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Blackpink's Jennie. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Before making her debut at the annual fête, Jennie (whose full name is Kim Jennie) got some simple but sound advice from one of her Blackpink groupmates.

"I don't know what to expect, but Rosé was here last year and she told me, 'Just have fun,' so that's the plan for today," she shared.

The exhibit inside the Met will house around 150 of late visionary Lagerfeld's greatest designs pulled from the numerous houses he worked for (which includes names like Chloé. Fendi, Balmain, Patou and Chanel) as well as his eponymous label.

When compiling the pieces, museum curator Andrew Bolton looked to the source of Lagerfeld's craft: his sketches.

"So at its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl's two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments," Bolton told Vogue of how he came to laying out the impressive display.

These days, Jennie is fully entrenched in the world of Chanel.

She has been an ambassador for the brand since 2017, first fronting the house's fragrance and beauty lines and then moving her way into its fashion and accessories collections.

The multi-talent recently modeled its latest campaign spotlighting the Chanel 22 bag, a pouch-like purse with a chain-link strap that debuted in the Spring/Summer 2022 collection, made by creative director Virginie Viard.

Just before the photo shoot's release, Jennie touched down in Paris for the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 show, for which she rocked an all-white look consisting of a tweed jumpsuit cinched with a pearl belt (adorned with a rose pendant) and a slicked-back French braid.

"Bravo @virginieviard 🤍 I'm so happy to watch such a romantic show. Big hug to @chanelofficial #ChanelFallWinter," she captioned a series of Instagram photos that showed her posing at the event.

