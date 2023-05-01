Billie Eilish Goes Gothic Glam in Sheer Lace Dress at 2023 Met Gala

Billie Eilish is becoming a Met Gala regular marking her third appearance at fashion's biggest night on Monday

By
Published on May 1, 2023 08:19 PM
Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

It's a three-peat!

Billie Eilish is back on the Met Gala red carpet this year, marking her third appearance on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps for fashion's biggest night.

After first appearing at the event back in September 2021, the "Bad Guy" singer was sure to accept this year's invitation for "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" — the theme of this year's soiree honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Eilish, who is no stranger to Chanel (just one of the fashion houses Lagerfeld left a lasting impact on), did not disappoint with her selection for this year's ensemble.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Grammy winner opted for a gothic black and lace gown, complete with a high neck, embellished tulle skirt and crystal harness. She paired the edgy look with dramatic lace sleeves, above-the-knee stockings and towering platform heels.

Last year, the singer stunned in a gold Gucci gown featuring a corset bodice and green detailing, a lilac flower attached at the front and embroidered long lace sleeves. Her jewelry included a black choker and her black hair was pulled into a choppy updo.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Billie Eilish. Getty

During Vogue's live stream of the red carpet, Eilish shared that her gown was made of "all existing materials so we didn't have to waste a bunch of stuff — this all already existed, and [we] just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible."

For her Gala debut in 2021, where she also served as the youngest co-chair of the event in history at alongside Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman, the "Happier Than Ever" singer wore a peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown with off-complete with a tulle skirt and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The look, which exuded Old-Hollywood glamour, was paired with a blonde-bob, sultry black eyeliner and a pinky-brown lipstick.

Co-chair Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
John Shearer/WireImage

The inspiration behind the look? Holiday Barbie, she told Keke Palmer on the red carpet.

"It was my favorite thing in the world," she said of her selection for 2021's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. "I would ask for them for Christmas every single year. The dresses, genuinely that was my inspiration."

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Eilish, who has been a vegan for nearly a decade, revealed on Instagram that she only agreed to wear de la Renta's design if the label agreed to swear off its use of fur.

"Thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life," she wrote in an Instagram post showcasing the look. "it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!" she wrote on Instagram after the Met Gala red carpet.

2021 MET ambassadors
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

She continued: "i am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same."

Later in the evening, she changed into another custom Oscar de la Renta gown, this time a dark red number featuring a thigh-high slit and paired with matching Jimmy Choo heels.

