Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke

The "Bad Guy" singer broke the prestigious event's "no selfie" rule at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night

By
Published on May 3, 2023 08:24 AM
From L: Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Billie Eilish and Halle Bailey at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie Eilish knows the appeal of a good bathroom selfie — Met Gala edition!

On Tuesday, the "Bad Guy" singer, 21, shared a bathroom mirror shot with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey taken the previous night during the famed fashion event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Holding up her arm for the photo, Eilish smiled in her gothic black lace gown while her pals surrounded her in an array of frilly white dresses.

The Great star Fanning, 25, smiled like Eilish, while Stranger Things actress Hawke, 24, stuck out her tongue. Meanwhile, Little Mermaid star Bailey, 23, gave a bit of attitude for the playful pic.

Playing on the "no smoking no vaping" sign on display, Eilish posted a couple of her own "no smoking" sign stickers over the Instagram Story.

Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Billie Eilish at the 2023 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In 2015, the Met, Vogue and Anna Wintour set in place a strict "no-selfie" rule at the annual Costume Institute gala, stating that the use of phones for photography and social media was not permitted inside the event.

However, in 2015 and every year since the golden rule has been continually broken. And in 2017, Kylie Jenner set the bar high with her epic bathroom shot that featured over a dozen celebrities and other famous attendees.

Posing on the carpet earlier in the night, the "Happier Than Ever" singer showed off her full fashion look, which included a high neck, embellished tulle skirt and crystal harness.

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Eilish Goes Gothic Glam in Sheer Lace Dress at 2023 Met Gala

She paired the edgy ensemble with dramatic lace sleeves, above-the-knee stockings and towering platform heels, topping off her glam with black eyeliner around her eyes.

This was the Grammy-winning artist's third year in a row at the Met Gala, with this year's theme paying tribute to late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld.

During Vogue's live stream of the red carpet, Eilish shared that her gown was made of "all existing materials so we didn't have to waste a bunch of stuff — this all already existed, and [we] just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible."

