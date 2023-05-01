The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala

01 of 08 An Ode to Choupette Getty (3) While Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline companion did not make it to the Met Gala herself, she was sure there in spirit! Many of the night's guests chose to interpret the night's theme (which was a tribute to Lagerfeld's life and work) by paying homage to Choupette. From handbags (on Chloe Fineman) to full body costumes (hi, Jared Leto and Doja Cat), there was no shortage of cool cats on the carpet.

02 of 08 Baby Bump Debuts Getty (2) Two of the night's A-list guests accessorized their LBDs with pearls — and a growing baby bump. Both Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams waited for the Met Gala steps to reveal that they are each expecting their second child.

03 of 08 The Kardashian-Jenners Take the Met Again Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were back Monday night to honor Karl Lagerfeld in their own unique ways.

04 of 08 Jessica Chastain Goes Blonde — Kind Of Mike Coppola/Getty Don't panic! Jessica Chastain didn't actually dye her signature red locks, instead opting for a platinum blonde wig and to wear with her dark Lagerfeld-esque shades in a nod to the designer's signature look.

05 of 08 Janelle Monáe's Red Carpet Transition Getty (2) Janelle Monáe promised an experience, and delivered! After stepping onto the red carpet in a menswear-inspired coat— complete with a Choupette-esque purse — Janelle Monáe did a quick change right in the middle of the Met stairs, as two helpers unwrapped layers of her look to reveal a sheer ensemble below. (The whole look was Thom Browne.)

06 of 08 Kate and Lila Moss's Mother-Daughter Night Out Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Lila Moss made her Met Gala debut Monday night alongside a seasoned pro: Mom Kate Moss. (Both wore Fendi.)

07 of 08 Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson's Met Gala Couple Debut Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the 2023 Met Gala. Getty While both the Daisy Jones and the Six actress and Twilight alum have attended the Met Gala before, this was their first time at the event as a couple!