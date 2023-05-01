The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala

From the guests who were feline fine to the baby bumps stars debuted on those famous steps, here are some of the most memorable moments from the 2023 Met Gala

Published on May 1, 2023 11:40 PM
01 of 08

An Ode to Choupette

met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
Getty (3)

While Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline companion did not make it to the Met Gala herself, she was sure there in spirit! Many of the night's guests chose to interpret the night's theme (which was a tribute to Lagerfeld's life and work) by paying homage to Choupette. From handbags (on Chloe Fineman) to full body costumes (hi, Jared Leto and Doja Cat), there was no shortage of cool cats on the carpet.

02 of 08

Baby Bump Debuts

karlie kloss; serena williams met gala 2023
Getty (2)

Two of the night's A-list guests accessorized their LBDs with pearls — and a growing baby bump. Both Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams waited for the Met Gala steps to reveal that they are each expecting their second child.

03 of 08

The Kardashian-Jenners Take the Met Again

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were back Monday night to honor Karl Lagerfeld in their own unique ways.

04 of 08

Jessica Chastain Goes Blonde — Kind Of

Jessica Chastain attends The 2023 Met Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty

Don't panic! Jessica Chastain didn't actually dye her signature red locks, instead opting for a platinum blonde wig and to wear with her dark Lagerfeld-esque shades in a nod to the designer's signature look.

05 of 08

Janelle Monáe's Red Carpet Transition

janelle monet met gala
Getty (2)

Janelle Monáe promised an experience, and delivered! After stepping onto the red carpet in a menswear-inspired coat— complete with a Choupette-esque purse — Janelle Monáe did a quick change right in the middle of the Met stairs, as two helpers unwrapped layers of her look to reveal a sheer ensemble below. (The whole look was Thom Browne.)

06 of 08

Kate and Lila Moss's Mother-Daughter Night Out

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Lila Moss made her Met Gala debut Monday night alongside a seasoned pro: Mom Kate Moss. (Both wore Fendi.)

07 of 08

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson's Met Gala Couple Debut

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the 2023 Met Gala. Getty

While both the Daisy Jones and the Six actress and Twilight alum have attended the Met Gala before, this was their first time at the event as a couple!

08 of 08

Rihanna Makes Her Entrance

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

After the rest of the guests had made their way into the museum for the night's festivities ... and even after some guests departed for the afterparties ... and even after that cockroach made its appearance... Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally made their way up the red carpet to close out the show. (Her look also had two phases, which she revealed as she walked up the steps.)

