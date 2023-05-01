Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See

See the best dressed stars on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, from the most beautiful gowns to the boldest style statements

By Alex Apatoff
and
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Lauren Lieberman is the Senior Photo Editor of PEOPLE.com and EW.com. She has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade managing the online photo team, creating red carpet galleries, and producing signature online content. She graduated from NYU with a Bachelors in Communications.

Updated on May 1, 2023 07:41 PM
01 of 51

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson on 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Getty

Suki Waterhouse wears a vintage Fendi gown from 2019 designed by Karl Lagerfeld, while boyfriend Robert Pattinson selects a Dior Mens by Kim Jones navy suit.

02 of 51

Margot Robbie

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Margot Robbie continues in her Chanel ambassador role in a black silk chiffon dress embellished with clear plastic and gold metal chains from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1993 collection, with accessories from the brand.

03 of 51

Gisele Bündchen

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen returns to the Met Gala red carpet without her longtime plus-one in an angelic Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 gown with full feathered cape, and accessories by the brand.

04 of 51

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade select coordinating statement-making overcoats to top their impactful monochromatic ensembles, worn with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

05 of 51

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nicole Kidman rewears the custom Chanel gown she wore in a Chanel No.5 campaign in 2004, with its ethereal embroidery, feathers and tulle train.

06 of 51

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Supermodel Karlie Kloss (and her "plus one" — a baby on the way!) wears bespoke Loewe with printed pearl and chain details.

07 of 51

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala

Amanda Seyfried puts on a show(girl) in her mini created from chains of sparkling beads, plus champagne heels and red lips.

08 of 51

Olivia Wilde

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Actress Olivia Wilde goes blonde for her Met Gala moment, weawring a caped and cutout Chloé number with a guitar-motif embellishment.

09 of 51

Keke Palmer

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Keke Palmer dons a pale pastel tweed dress with powder blue wrap and pink earrings.

10 of 51

Quinta Brunson

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Abbot Elementary star Quinta Brunson goes ultra-glam in a camellia-accented pale pink gown with black mesh overlay and matching black gloves, plus an elaborate updo.

11 of 51

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness bring their best black-and-white glam to the carpet in a classic tux for him and crackle-effect shimmery gown for her.

12 of 51

Phoebe Bridgers

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Singer Phoebe Bridgers wears a black gown with pleated train and delicate pearl embroidery including draped off-the-shoulder sleeves.

13 of 51

Penélope Cruz

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Actress, longtime Chanel ambassador and the night's co-chair Penélope Cruz wears a pale blue gown with intricate embroidery and attached sheer hood from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1988 collection, plus jewelry from the brand.

14 of 51

Naomi Campbell

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Naomi Campbell is giving goddess in a draped pink satin gown over silver sequin and glass beadwork from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2010 collection, plus Chanel High Jewelry.

15 of 51

Emily Ratajkowski

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Model Emily Ratajkowski wears a drop-waist blush gown with crisscross embroidery and a feathered clutch.

16 of 51

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, herself a model (who made headlines for hitting the runway with her insulin pump) wear coordinating looks — mom in Fendi Couture Bespoke by Kim Jones, and daughter in vintage Fendi Couture by Karl Lagerfeld.

17 of 51

Josh Groban & Natalie McQueen

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Singer Josh Groban makes his red carpet couples debut with new love Natalie McQueen, both wearing classic black-and-white evening attire (including his Stephen Dweck brooch).

18 of 51

Maude Apatow

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Maude Apatow wears a mod black cutout column gown with cheeky silver detailing.

19 of 51

Gwendoline Christie

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Getty

Wearing Fendi Couture by Kim Jones, Gwendoline Christie goes for head-to-toe blush pink.

20 of 51

Quannah Chasinghorse

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Model Quannah Chasinghorse is back at the Met Gala in a pink gown with a halter neckline and cutouts and latex gloves with pink detailing.

21 of 51

Ariana DeBose

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ariana DeBose does the thing in a yellow, tracksuit-inspired two piece gown with furry elements, plus dangling earrings and tons of rings.

22 of 51

Dua Lipa

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Dua Lipa, one of the night's co-chair, selects a vintage Chanel look worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer in the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 1992 collection, and adds a massive diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. that weighs in at more than 200 carats.

23 of 51

Ben Platt

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Ben Platt feels the need for tweed in a cropped, piped jacket with matching wide-leg pants and a chain belt, plus David Yurman jewelry.

24 of 51

Rita Ora

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rita Ora accents her peekaboo gown with exposed boning and long train with a manicure consisting of yards of chains and pearls (an homage to some signature Chanel design elements) and Jimmy Choo heels.

25 of 51

Ashley Graham

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Getty

Ashley Graham looks out of this world in a baby pink gown with exaggerated trumpet skirt and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

26 of 51

Taika Waititi

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Director (and Rita Ora's fiancé) Taika Waititi wears a double-breasted gunmetal coat with chains of pearls and a floral brooch.

27 of 51

Grace Elizabeth

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Model Grace Elizabeth bucks the night's black and white trend in a bold striped halter ballgown with matching eye makeup.

28 of 51

Rami Malek

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Getty

Rami Malek opts for a simple white vest and collarless shirt, worn with a few choice jewels.

29 of 51

Precious Lee

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Getty

Model Precious Lee wears a Fendi by Kim Jones gown featuring hot pink tulle train and matching glittery clutch.

30 of 51

James Corden & Julia Carey

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Days after saying goodbye to The Late Late Show, host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey go glam in a powder blue tux jacket for him and Art Deco-inspired strapless gown for her.

31 of 51

Brian Tyree Henry

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Getty

Brian Tyree Henry tops his black suit with.a tiered lace opera coat and oodles of pearls.

32 of 51

Jonathan Groff

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Actor Jonathan Groff picks a tux with a jeweled lapel and adds a tie with camellia detail.

33 of 51

Bianca Saunders & Usher

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Getty

Usher attends (accompanied by the designer of his boxy suit, Bianca Saunders) in look accessorized with a brooch, gloves and Christian Louboutin loafers.

34 of 51

Margaret Qualley

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

Margaret Qualley picks a playful Chanel Haute Couture lace mini from 1997 and finishes it with lace-up platforms heels and Chanel High Jewelry.

35 of 51

Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin go all-in on the theme, with black-and-white, tweed and pearl touches all in homage to Lagerfeld.

36 of 51

Imaan Hammam

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Model Imaan Hammam keeps it simple in a white column accented with knotted details at the waste.

37 of 51

Karen Elson

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Model Karen Elson wears a sheer black dress with strategically placed black, white and pink rosettes.

38 of 51

Derek Blasberg

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

One of the night's livestream cohosts, Derek Blasberg, pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld with a boutonniere of Chanel's signature camellia.

39 of 51

Kelsey Asbille

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

Kelsey Asbille accents her off-the-shoulder padded-hips mini with a garter and coordinated heels.

40 of 51

Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Talk show host Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe look (as always) impeccable.

41 of 51

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kodi Smit-McPhee puts a twist on the simple suit by adding a wide-collared shirt and silver square-toe boots.

42 of 51

Jackson Wang

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jackson Wang wears a military-inspired suit with black gloves and cat-eye shades.

43 of 51

Chloe Fineman

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Another one of the night's livestream cohosts, Chloe Fineman, wears a pink tea-length dress with purple rosettes and carries a purse that pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette. She finishes the look with Roger Vivier heels.

44 of 51

Irina Shayk

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Model Irina Shayk picks an ivory satin gown with twisted straps and rosette details, plus matching ballet flats and a sparkling choker.

45 of 51

Maya Hawke

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Actress Maya Hawke wears a mini and voluminous overcoat in snow white and covered in 3D floral appliqués with white heels.

46 of 51

Lala Anthony

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Another one of the night's livestream cohosts, Lala Anthony, picks a one-shoulder white Sergio Hudson gown accented with golden chains, plus cat-eye shades and a headband.

47 of 51

Tory Burch

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Designer Tory Burch wears a black evening gown with rosettes at the neckline and tiered hem, and chandelier earrings.

48 of 51

Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives on the red carpet on the arm of actor Bill Nighy (and sparks rumors that the two are confirming their romance).

49 of 51

Bee Carrozzini & Francesco Carozzini

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Carozzini and her husband Francesco (the son of late Vogue Italy editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani) attend in classic evening attire.

50 of 51

Roger Federer

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

As one of the night's hosts, tennis star Roger Federer dresses impeccably and adds dark Oliver Peoples shades (perhaps a nod to Karl Lagerfeld's preferred style).

51 of 51

Emma Chamberlain

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

To serve as correspondent at the Met Gala, Emma Chamberlain picks a blue suit-inspired gown with high slit and built-in belt.

