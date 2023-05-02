Awkward Moment at 2023 Met Gala Between SNL's Chloe Fineman and Stella McCartney Goes Viral: Watch

Tensions were high on fashion's biggest night, and the chaos of the evening was clear, as an awkward moment arose during an interview between Chloe Fineman and Stella McCartney.

Fineman, 34, hosted the Vogue livestream of the 2023 Met Gala red carpet alongside Derek Blasberg on Monday night, and as the pair were joined by McCartney and actresses Aubrey Plaza and Madelyn Cline, whom the designer had dressed for the evening, things got a little awkward.

In a clip that's gone viral on social media, Fineman introduces the guests as McCartney and Cline, and, instead of calling the White Lotus star by her real name, she introduces Plaza as "Audrey," and the actress supplies her own last name, calling herself, "Slutburn." (The two have a shared comedic history, and have appeared together on Saturday Night Live numerous times.)

Fineman then asked McCartney, 51, about her own look — a custom, bedazzled piece she designed herself — to which the designer replied, "It's a look. And that's about it."

Next up was Plaza, 38, who described her own outfit — a daring, all-white cutout look — as simply "Stella McCartney," to which the designer said, "It's amazing, isn't it?"

The actress added of the dress, "That's right, sustainable Stella," and the designer added, "McCartney."

After Plaza's ironic response, Fineman and her co-host Blasberg laughed, but the Saturday Night Live comedian's humor quickly faded as McCartney called her out for laughing. "Are you not taking this seriously?" McCartney asked.

"I am!" Fineman replied, to which McCartney said, "I think it's very serious."

"No, I — I'll be more serious," the comedian said as her co-host attempted to join in and change the subject.

Fineman then asked McCartney about her experience taking over Chloé after Karl Lagerfeld — for whom this year's Met Gala was themed — departed the position as creative director in 1997. With that question, the tension seemed to dissipate, and McCartney recalled a funny comment Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at 85, made when he learned she was taking over at Chloé.

"My favorite moment about that — and it's when I felt that I truly arrived — is when Karl found out that I had taken over as successor to the brand, his quote was, 'I knew they would take a big name when I left the brand, but I thought it would be a big name in fashion, not in music.'"

"Burn!" Fineman said, while Blasberg replied, "A king of the one liners!"

"I loved it, I was like, oh, Karl Lagerfeld knows who I am," McCartney added of her own response to the former Chanel creative director's dig at her parentage.

Both Plaza and Cline wore eye-catching looks as they each made their own debut at the event. For Cline, it was her very first time attending; for Plaza, Monday night marked her first return to the steps of the Met since 2013.

The Knives Out star, 25, wore a black strapless gown embellished with silver fringe, plus Boucheron diamonds.

Her partner in style donned a one shoulder McCartney gown and its plunging neckline and sneaky hip cutout were adorned with chains. Plaza paired the Lagerfeld-inspired look with over-the-elbow black gloves and a bow in her hair.