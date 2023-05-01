Aubrey Plaza Got Cheeky in Her Daring Stella McCartney Gown on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Aubrey Plaza knows how to be cheeky.

The White Lotus actress took the plunge in a daring cutout Stella McCartney gown on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. The all-white number featured a chunky silver chain detail around the plunging neckline, as well as around a sneaky cutout at her hip. She paired the piece with over-the-elbow black gloves and dazzling jewels.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

This year's Met Gala, officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the iconic fashion designer who died in February 2019. Plaza, who was styled by Jessica Paster, wore Lagerfeld's signature black and white colorway for the big event.

Hairstylist Mark Townsend worked on the actress' mane for the night and said in a press release, "Working with Aubrey Plaza for the Met Gala is a dream come true, I was so happy I got to style her hairs for the big night! After seeing the stunning Stella McCartney gown she was going to wear Aubrey and I immediately thought the hair should be up with some weight so we decided on a top knot."

Plaza, 38, has been absent from fashion's biggest night for several years — her last appearance was in 2013 for the PUNK: Chaos to Couture event. On the night, she attended with designer Eddie Borgo and wore a silver mini dress. The dress featured sheer paneling and cape-like sleeves. She capped off the look with black heels and a gunmetal handbag.

For her glam, she swept her hair up in a messy updo and went heavy on the eyeliner, playing into the punk theme with harshly lined eyes that she made look chic.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Though Plaza hasn't been making any appearances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the gala, she has still been wowing crowds on red carpets everywhere. The White Lotus star most recently stepped out for the Film Independent Spirit Awards in March wearing a crisp Saint Laurent suit that was just this side of sexy.

She wore the black blazer with nothing under it, showing some skin between the lapels. She matched the double-breasted blazer with oversized trousers and heels, keeping her hair pulled back off her face. She wrapped up the look with a bold red lip and rocked sunglasses on the carpet while she posed.

Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The Met Gala is held annually on the first Monday of May and is one of the most highly anticipated sartorial scenes of the year.

Notably described as the Academy Awards' fashion equivalent, the style extravaganza is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, formally titled The Anna Wintour Costume Center — named after Vogue's editor-in-chief, who has been a chair member of the gala since 1995.

The exclusive, invite-only affair draws in the eager eyes of style seekers who can't wait to catch a glimpse of the star-studded red carpet looks that revolve around a carefully crafted theme. "Celebrities, designers, and change-makers are challenged to create costumes that serve as both a fashion statement and a tribute to the concept," per Vogue.