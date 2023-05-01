Ashley Park Channels Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala with Edgy Fingerless Gloves

Ashley Park stepped out onto the Met Gala carpet in style.

The Emily in Paris actress, 30, walked the most coveted steps in fashion on Monday night in a showstopping gown. The sparkly netted piece hugged the actress' figure before gracefully flowing out into a train behind her. She covered herself in jewels, including a dazzling belt and topped everything off with fingerless gloves.

Park's nail artist, Naomi Yasuda, wrote on Instagram, "Beyond grateful to be kicking off AAPI month with the insanelytalented @ashleyparklady , wearing custom @michaelkors, including fingerless gloves that pay homage to Karl Lagerfield. The nails were inspired by this biker chic element, using Licorice by @manucurist and incorporating grommets throughout."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Earlier in the day, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with Florence Pugh in Central Park, writing over the photo, "Pretty perfect way to start a Met gala day and the month of Mayyyyy."

The two smiled for the camera while enjoying the sun before taking on fashion's biggest night!

ashley park/Instagram

This marks the second time the Broadway darling has attended fashion's biggest night after channeling Audrey Hepburn in 2022 by wearing several "beautiful neckpieces" that Park told PEOPLE were "an ode to Audrey." Most notably, she wore quite the statement neckpiece in 1961's New York City-set Breakfast at Tiffany's — which was fitting, considering the Met Gala's location.

Along with a pair of strappy green stilettos, Park's accessories elevated her Prabal Gurung design. "It's kind of like a deconstructed gilded-age look. The bustle is a bow," she said of her a hot-pink corset and train and a black-and-white ostrich-feather skirt's nod to last year's theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

For glam, she styled her hair with a high sleek ponytail and a dramatic winged eyeliner and lashes that made her green eyeshadow pop.

She shared footage of her eye-catching look on Instagram that year, writing in the caption, "🎀 first Met ball🎀 an absolute honor to walk these steps and attend #metgala with @prabalgurung @troublewithprabal, infinite thanks to both our teams, the lovely souls I met last night, and to Vogue. I'll remember this forever!!"