Ashley Park Channels Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala with Edgy Fingerless Gloves

Park's nail artist revealed the detail on Instagram

By
and Hedy Phillips
Published on May 1, 2023 11:10 PM
Ashley Park attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Ashley Park stepped out onto the Met Gala carpet in style.

The Emily in Paris actress, 30, walked the most coveted steps in fashion on Monday night in a showstopping gown. The sparkly netted piece hugged the actress' figure before gracefully flowing out into a train behind her. She covered herself in jewels, including a dazzling belt and topped everything off with fingerless gloves.

Park's nail artist, Naomi Yasuda, wrote on Instagram, "Beyond grateful to be kicking off AAPI month with the insanelytalented @ashleyparklady , wearing custom @michaelkors, including fingerless gloves that pay homage to Karl Lagerfield. The nails were inspired by this biker chic element, using Licorice by @manucurist and incorporating grommets throughout."

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Earlier in the day, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with Florence Pugh in Central Park, writing over the photo, "Pretty perfect way to start a Met gala day and the month of Mayyyyy."

The two smiled for the camera while enjoying the sun before taking on fashion's biggest night!

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ashleyparklady/3093182401237302738/
ashley park/Instagram

This marks the second time the Broadway darling has attended fashion's biggest night after channeling Audrey Hepburn in 2022 by wearing several "beautiful neckpieces" that Park told PEOPLE were "an ode to Audrey." Most notably, she wore quite the statement neckpiece in 1961's New York City-set Breakfast at Tiffany's — which was fitting, considering the Met Gala's location.

Along with a pair of strappy green stilettos, Park's accessories elevated her Prabal Gurung design. "It's kind of like a deconstructed gilded-age look. The bustle is a bow," she said of her a hot-pink corset and train and a black-and-white ostrich-feather skirt's nod to last year's theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

For glam, she styled her hair with a high sleek ponytail and a dramatic winged eyeliner and lashes that made her green eyeshadow pop.

She shared footage of her eye-catching look on Instagram that year, writing in the caption, "🎀 first Met ball🎀 an absolute honor to walk these steps and attend #metgala with @prabalgurung @troublewithprabal, infinite thanks to both our teams, the lovely souls I met last night, and to Vogue. I'll remember this forever!!"

Related Articles
Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cara Delevingne Honors Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala by Recreating His Grey Hair and Signature Style
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13894410q) Cardi B The Mark x Met Gala 2023, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Cardi B Honors Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel with Two Gowns at 2023 Met Gala
Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Janelle Monáe Honors Karl Lagerfeld With a Skin-Baring Transformation at Met Gala 2023, Calls It 'Full Circle'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Paris Hilton Makes Her Met Gala Debut in All-Black Leather Look: 'Not Typical'
Sydney Sweeney attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney Brought All the Glam to the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in a Dazzling Miu Miu Gown
Lily Collins attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lily Collins Wears Karl Lagerfeld's Name on Her Dress at the 2023 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Really Happy' with This 'New Chapter' of Her Life: Source (Exclusive)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Wear Matching Valentino at 2023 Met Gala 
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Hits Met Gala 2023 in Beaded Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress and Voluminous Disco Curls
Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Pete Davidson Covers Face in Bucket Hat and Black-Out Shades on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet
Aubrey Plaza attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Aubrey Plaza Got Cheeky in Her Daring Stella McCartney Gown on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Wows in Sheer Corset Gown at the 2023 Met Gala — See Her Take on the 'Naked' Dress Trend
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lizzo Opts for Pearls and Curls at the 2023 Met Gala
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in Velvet Halter Gown at Met Gala