Ashley Graham Wears 'Magnificent and Powerful' Tiered Gown to 2023 Met Gala: 'I Feel So Beautiful'

Ashely Graham was gorgeous and glam on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

The 35-year-old model, who recently told PEOPLE that she's still "fighting" for model size diversity on the runway, teamed up with British designer Harris Reed to create a structural velvet and satin corset ball gown with standout details.

In photos of her look shared to Instagram, Graham revealed that Reed drew inspiration from '80s Chanel Haute Couture. "Together, we've created a powerful moment blending Lagerfeld's grace with Harris Reed's signature fluidity," wrote Graham.

"I just feel so beautiful," she added before thanking her glam team and Reed: "Thank you, Harris, for this magnificent and powerful creation, embodying the transformative power of fashion. ✨🌟 #MetGala2023."

She also revealed that she cut her hair right before the carpet, posting a snapshot of her snipped-off locks on the floor to her Instagram Story. The result was a shoulder-length 'do that her hairstylist Justine Marjan styled with flipped edges and Old Hollywood-style curled bangs.

Ahead of Monday's event, Graham teased her look on TikTok, saying, "It's my fourth Met and this might be my most dramatic Met of them all – and iconic." And her look definitely delivered that and more!

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the late designer, and the accompanying exhibit showcases around 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six decade career — designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

This isn't Graham's first foray to the Costume Institute Met Gala – she's made several stunning appearances in the past.

Graham hit the Met Gala red carpet in 2019, wearing a Dapper Dan x Gucci suit jacket with crystal-embellished tights and a high pony, plus mismatched jewels by Amwaj, Hueb, Brumani and Stephen Webster. The theme that year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

For the 2018 gala — when the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" — Graham wore a bronze strapless sequin Atelier Prabal Gurung gown with matching Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Tyler Ellis clutch and Tasaki gems.

Her 2017 Met Gala debut was in custom H&M, a look which she said made her feel "amazing."