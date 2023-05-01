Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Spark Romance Rumors as They Walk the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Vogue editor-in-chief stepped out for fashion's biggest night with Nighy by her side

By
Published on May 1, 2023 06:56 PM
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Anna Wintour has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala!

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 73, stepped onto the red carpet Monday as one of the first people to arrive at fashion's biggest night in New York City — and with her, she brought Bill Nighy.

Dressed in a patterned coat worn over a floor-length silver skirt, Wintour took Nighy's arm as they made their way up the Met's steps on their way to the exclusive event.

The Love Actually actor, 73, opted for a classic look for the night honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld, in a dark-colored suit paired with a blue tie and white shirt.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Wintour and Nighy, an Oscar nominee earlier this year for his movie Living, have been spotted together on numerous occasions over the years, The Telegraph notes, though both have remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship.

Wintour and David Shaffer, with whom she shares son Charles and daughter Bee Shaffer, have been divorced since 1999.

She then was in a long-term relationship with investor partner Shelby Bryan, though in 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had privately split a few years prior.

Reps for Nighy and Vogue did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

This year's Met Gala, officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honors the German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

And along with the year's theme, comes the accompanying dress code which this year is simply, "In honor of Karl."

Vogue offered several suggestions on how to abide by the dress code, with its first and "most authentic" approach being to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led — for example, Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi or Chanel.

Another suggestion offered by the magazine was to wear modern-day Chanel or Fendi or "to find a Choupette [the late designer's famed feline muse] all your own and dress à la Lagerfeld."

