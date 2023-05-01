Amanda Seyfried Hits Met Gala 2023 in Beaded Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress and Voluminous Disco Curls

The award-winning Dropout star brought the va-va-voom energy in an Oscar de la Renta mini dress and amped-up ringlets

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 1, 2023 10:12 PM
Published on May 1, 2023 10:12 PM
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Amanda Seyfried returned to the Met Gala in perhaps her most mini look to date.

For this year's event, themed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the Dropout star, 37, looked drop-dead gorgeous wearing an Oscar de la Renta micro gown made with draping beaded strings and gleaming metallic wires. Outfitted by Elizabeth Stewart, Seyfried also wore gold sandal heels and Cartier jewelry for added bling.

The Lancôme Ambassadress's beauty look consisted of a dark berry lip color and matching violet eyeshadow. She also channeled '70s glam with a voluptuous curly hairstyle.

This year's dress code is influenced by the 60-year-spanning career of the late fashion designer Lagerfeld, who was once at the helm of Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his self-named house.

The exhibit inside will hold approximately 150 of the visionary's sketches, from which museum curator Andrew Bolton drew inspiration when compiling the pieces inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala
Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

Seyfried is no stranger to the star-studded event in New York City, traditionally held annually on the first Monday in May.

The award-winning silver-screen star made her debut there in 2013 — a year that spotlighted "PUNK: Chaos to Couture." Then, Seyfried rocked a marble-pattern Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a train and, to match the edgy concept, a voluminous French braid ponytail.

Two years later, she made a comeback. Celebrating the "China: Through The Looking Glass" showcase, Seyfried selected a white Givenchy sleeveless mock-neck gown decorated with flower appliqués.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Her most recent visit to the Met Gala was in 2018 for the institute's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic" exhibit.

Channeling goddess energy, the Mamma Mia! actress opted for an airy pleated mustard-yellow gown, cinched at the waist with a leafy metallic gold belt, and a crown on top of her curls. Both pieces were designed by Prada.

During this past awards season, Seyfried stopped the carpet more than once in her looks, whether she was making a statement as a retro princess in Prada at the SAG Awards or glittering in a gold statue-esque gown pulled from Dior's couture archives at the Critics Choice Awards.

