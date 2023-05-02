01 of 07 Jared Leto Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The seasoned Met Gala attendee went above and beyond a Choupette tribute: Leto became Karl Lagerfeld's fluffy friend as he walked the red carpet. His jaw-dropping commitment to cat-wear wowed stars at he walked up the museum steps. Once inside the function, Leto slipped into a blacked caped look, but he kept the kitten's head on hand. Choupette became famous after designer Lagerfeld adopted her in 2011, and in the years since (and following the icon's death in 2019) has enjoyed an A-list life that includes private jet parties and photo shoots. Though at one point the fancy feline was rumored to be attending the 2023 Met Gala, a rep for the animal posted to Instagram that day that she would not be attending, opting to "stay peacefully & cozy at home."

02 of 07 Lil Nas X Lil Nas X on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Covered in crystals from head to toe, Lil Nas X blinged himself out in honor of Choupette. The Montero artist embraced feline fashion from the beaded whiskers on his bedazzled face to his lengthy silver fingernails. His look – which was created by makeup artist Pat McGrath with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti – also featured a Dior thong and silver platform boots.

03 of 07 Doja Cat Doja Cat on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty The singer took the opportunity to embody her own name as she honored Lagerfeld's Burmese cat. Pointed ears topped Doja's hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, which hugged her figure and sparkled as she gracefully ascended the Met steps. She complemented her kitten couture with prosthetics to make her face appear more cat-like. "I'm very, very excited and I love it," the Met Gala first-timer told Vogue before she entered the party. In another Vogue red carpet interview, Doja simply meowed in response to Emma Chamberlain's questions about her Met Ball debut.

04 of 07 Chloe Fineman Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The SNL star arrived at the ode to Karl Lagerfeld with a bedazzled pink cat-shaped clutch.

05 of 07 Janelle Monáe Getty (2) Days before the chic affair, Monáe told PEOPLE that her Met Gala look would be "an experience," but she neglected to mention the adorable accessory she'd have on hand. Before the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress transformed into a sheer pannier dress, she carried a quilted purse shaped like Choupette.

06 of 07 Gigi Hadid Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gigi Hadid's cat-eyed makeup drew inspiration from the designer's famous furry companion. "We wanted to do a feline flick to celebrate Karl's favorite cat," said Patrick Ta, the supermodel's makeup artist, who used Maybelline's TattooStudio Ink Pen eyeliner to get it just right.