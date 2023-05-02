See All the Tributes to Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat, Choupette, on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

From Jared Leto's feline-forward fashion statement to Doja Cat's prosthetic makeup, these stars added the purr-fect touches to their Met Gala 2023 outfits

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on May 2, 2023
01 of 07

Jared Leto

Jared Leto, dressed as Choupette, attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The seasoned Met Gala attendee went above and beyond a Choupette tribute: Leto became Karl Lagerfeld's fluffy friend as he walked the red carpet. His jaw-dropping commitment to cat-wear wowed stars at he walked up the museum steps. Once inside the function, Leto slipped into a blacked caped look, but he kept the kitten's head on hand.

Choupette became famous after designer Lagerfeld adopted her in 2011, and in the years since (and following the icon's death in 2019) has enjoyed an A-list life that includes private jet parties and photo shoots. Though at one point the fancy feline was rumored to be attending the 2023 Met Gala, a rep for the animal posted to Instagram that day that she would not be attending, opting to "stay peacefully & cozy at home."

02 of 07

Lil Nas X

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Lil Nas X on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Covered in crystals from head to toe, Lil Nas X blinged himself out in honor of Choupette. The Montero artist embraced feline fashion from the beaded whiskers on his bedazzled face to his lengthy silver fingernails. His look – which was created by makeup artist Pat McGrath with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti – also featured a Dior thong and silver platform boots.

03 of 07

Doja Cat

met gala 2023
Doja Cat on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The singer took the opportunity to embody her own name as she honored Lagerfeld's Burmese cat. Pointed ears topped Doja's hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, which hugged her figure and sparkled as she gracefully ascended the Met steps. She complemented her kitten couture with prosthetics to make her face appear more cat-like.

"I'm very, very excited and I love it," the Met Gala first-timer told Vogue before she entered the party.

In another Vogue red carpet interview, Doja simply meowed in response to Emma Chamberlain's questions about her Met Ball debut.

04 of 07

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The SNL star arrived at the ode to Karl Lagerfeld with a bedazzled pink cat-shaped clutch.

05 of 07

Janelle Monáe

janelle monet met gala
Getty (2)

Days before the chic affair, Monáe told PEOPLE that her Met Gala look would be "an experience," but she neglected to mention the adorable accessory she'd have on hand. Before the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress transformed into a sheer pannier dress, she carried a quilted purse shaped like Choupette.

06 of 07

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gigi Hadid's cat-eyed makeup drew inspiration from the designer's famous furry companion. "We wanted to do a feline flick to celebrate Karl's favorite cat," said Patrick Ta, the supermodel's makeup artist, who used Maybelline's TattooStudio Ink Pen eyeliner to get it just right.

07 of 07

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

The actress and filmmaker also wore Choupette-inspired makeup at the ball. On Instagram, Wilde's makeup artist Jo Baker detailed the "feline feelings" she gave to Wilde's eyeliner style.

"Paying homage to the late #karllagerfeld and being inspired by his beloved cat #choupette," Baker captioned a red carpet shot of Wilde collaged with photos of the pampered pet. "I elongated Olivia's eyes with a upper natural toned soft wing, adding creating a feline shape and enhancing her natural eye shape."

