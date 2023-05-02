Inside the 2023 Met Gala: Get a Rare Glimpse of Stars Enjoying Fashion's Most Exclusive Event of the Year

01 of 28 Black, White & Glam All Over Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty There's no doubt that Paris Hilton, Marc Jacobs, Kendall Jenner, Anitta and Kim Petras all dressed in honor of Karl Lagerfeld's signature simple color scheme at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night in N.Y.C.

02 of 28 You Glow, Girl Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Within the candlelit walls of New York City's famed museum, Marc Jacobs accompanied Paris Hilton as she greeted partygoers during her Met Gala debut.

03 of 28 Ladies' Night Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty The Met Gala's 2023 co-chairs Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz enjoyed an all-girls moment with Marion Cotillard and Margot Robbie.

04 of 28 Keeping Up with the Kitten Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner all interpreted this year's dress code differently, but none of their outfits stood out more than that of Jared Leto. The actor visited the girls' table with his plus-one for the evening: the head of his feline-inspired red carpet look.

05 of 28 Couple Couture Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha enjoyed a high-end date night at the 2023 Met Gala.

06 of 28 Girl Power Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Quinta Brunson, Quannah Chasinghorse and Kelsey Asbille Chow hung out in their Monday finest inside the Met's hallowed halls.

07 of 28 Très Chic Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Jack Harlow, Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger wore a range of collars on the stylish, star-powered evening.

08 of 28 Time to Relax Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Looking like a goddess wrapped in black swathes of fabric, Rita Ora took a seat and basked in the post-carpet glow.

09 of 28 Tied Up Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Emily Blunt and Trevor Noah looked fabulous in two different styles of bowties.

10 of 28 Belles of the Ball Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson and Yara Shahidi wore the rainbow in shades of baby blue, lavender and pale bronze.

11 of 28 Keeping It Classy Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs and Yung Miami looked to be having a great time as a duo inside the museum, even though they deflected questions of their relationship status on the carpet. "She's my date for the night," he told La La Anthony outside the event. "We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don't put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."

12 of 28 Seats at the Table Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Pierce Brosnan cozied up in a booth next to his chic cape-wearing wife Keely Shaye Smith.

13 of 28 All in the Details Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Dressed in a sparkly pink gown with a sheer corseted bodice, Donatella Versace stood proudly with Anne Hathaway, who wore a safety-pinned Versace design.

14 of 28 Bold Looks Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Maude Apatow and Olivia Wilde sported similar Chloé waist-bearing cut-out styles while their fellow Gala-goers Gabriela Hearst and Vanessa Kirby bared their shoulders.

15 of 28 Date Night Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Singer Josh Groban enjoyed a drink with his girlfriend Natalie McQueen on the inside fashion's big event.

16 of 28 Kitten Kisses Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Jared Leto changed out of his full-body cat costume, which paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, but he didn't altogether ditch his furry friend after they walked the carpet.

17 of 28 Model Behavior Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Victoria's Secret Angels Lily Aldridge and Miranda Kerr reunited during their night at the museum.

18 of 28 Style Savvy Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Usher and his suit's designer, Bianca Saunders, were all smiles by the Gala's glowing purple centerpiece.

19 of 28 Living in the Moment Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Standing out in a sea of black and while attire, Yara Shahidi took it all in while attendees filed inside.

20 of 28 Close Encounter Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty In the same dress she wore for Chanel No. 5 in 2004, Nicole Kidman shared an intimate moment with collaborator Baz Luhrmann.

21 of 28 Pearly Whites Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Brooklyn Beckham posed for a couple's shot with his wife Nicola Peltz, whose strapless white gown embodied the classic Chanel bridal look.

22 of 28 Priceless Shot Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Karl Lagerfeld's muse Cara Delevingne kneeled down to snap a photo of her unforgettable night out.

23 of 28 Spelling It Out Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Vera Wang and Lily Collins both wore it best in twin gowns bearing the name of the night's honoree.

24 of 28 Off the Runway Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Model pals Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid admired each other's looks once they successfully climed the Met steps.

25 of 28 Work of a Master Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Behind his Karl-inspired shades, Michael Kors posed proudly with Emily Blunt and Kerry Washington. Both wearing Kors' designs, the actresses showcased his range of talent in two very different ensembles.

26 of 28 Sparkling into the Night Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Madelyn Cline, Stella McCartney and Aubrey Plaza wore shades of black, white and silver for the fashion-forward affair.

27 of 28 Dazzling Duo Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Jennifer Lopez and vocal coach Stevie Mackey wowed in statement styles, hers by Ralph Lauren.