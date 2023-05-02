Inside the 2023 Met Gala: Get a Rare Glimpse of Stars Enjoying Fashion's Most Exclusive Event of the Year

The party continued past the carpet as Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Jared Leto and more celebrated "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" inside the 2023 Met Gala

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on May 2, 2023 12:15 AM
01 of 28

Black, White & Glam All Over

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

There's no doubt that Paris Hilton, Marc Jacobs, Kendall Jenner, Anitta and Kim Petras all dressed in honor of Karl Lagerfeld's signature simple color scheme at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night in N.Y.C.

02 of 28

You Glow, Girl

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Within the candlelit walls of New York City's famed museum, Marc Jacobs accompanied Paris Hilton as she greeted partygoers during her Met Gala debut.

03 of 28

Ladies' Night

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

The Met Gala's 2023 co-chairs Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz enjoyed an all-girls moment with Marion Cotillard and Margot Robbie.

04 of 28

Keeping Up with the Kitten

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner all interpreted this year's dress code differently, but none of their outfits stood out more than that of Jared Leto. The actor visited the girls' table with his plus-one for the evening: the head of his feline-inspired red carpet look.

05 of 28

Couple Couture

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha enjoyed a high-end date night at the 2023 Met Gala.

06 of 28

Girl Power

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Quinta Brunson, Quannah Chasinghorse and Kelsey Asbille Chow hung out in their Monday finest inside the Met's hallowed halls.

07 of 28

Très Chic

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Jack Harlow, Dee Ocleppo and Tommy Hilfiger wore a range of collars on the stylish, star-powered evening.

08 of 28

Time to Relax

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Looking like a goddess wrapped in black swathes of fabric, Rita Ora took a seat and basked in the post-carpet glow.

09 of 28

Tied Up

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Emily Blunt and Trevor Noah looked fabulous in two different styles of bowties.

10 of 28

Belles of the Ball

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson and Yara Shahidi wore the rainbow in shades of baby blue, lavender and pale bronze.

11 of 28

Keeping It Classy

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Yung Miami looked to be having a great time as a duo inside the museum, even though they deflected questions of their relationship status on the carpet.

"She's my date for the night," he told La La Anthony outside the event. "We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don't put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."

12 of 28

Seats at the Table

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Pierce Brosnan cozied up in a booth next to his chic cape-wearing wife Keely Shaye Smith.

13 of 28

All in the Details

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Dressed in a sparkly pink gown with a sheer corseted bodice, Donatella Versace stood proudly with Anne Hathaway, who wore a safety-pinned Versace design.

14 of 28

Bold Looks

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Maude Apatow and Olivia Wilde sported similar Chloé waist-bearing cut-out styles while their fellow Gala-goers Gabriela Hearst and Vanessa Kirby bared their shoulders.

15 of 28

Date Night

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Singer Josh Groban enjoyed a drink with his girlfriend Natalie McQueen on the inside fashion's big event.

16 of 28

Kitten Kisses

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Jared Leto changed out of his full-body cat costume, which paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, but he didn't altogether ditch his furry friend after they walked the carpet.

17 of 28

Model Behavior

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Victoria's Secret Angels Lily Aldridge and Miranda Kerr reunited during their night at the museum.

18 of 28

Style Savvy

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Usher and his suit's designer, Bianca Saunders, were all smiles by the Gala's glowing purple centerpiece.

19 of 28

Living in the Moment

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Standing out in a sea of black and while attire, Yara Shahidi took it all in while attendees filed inside.

20 of 28

Close Encounter

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

In the same dress she wore for Chanel No. 5 in 2004, Nicole Kidman shared an intimate moment with collaborator Baz Luhrmann.

21 of 28

Pearly Whites

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham posed for a couple's shot with his wife Nicola Peltz, whose strapless white gown embodied the classic Chanel bridal look.

22 of 28

Priceless Shot

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Karl Lagerfeld's muse Cara Delevingne kneeled down to snap a photo of her unforgettable night out.

23 of 28

Spelling It Out

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Vera Wang and Lily Collins both wore it best in twin gowns bearing the name of the night's honoree.

24 of 28

Off the Runway

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Model pals Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid admired each other's looks once they successfully climed the Met steps.

25 of 28

Work of a Master

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Behind his Karl-inspired shades, Michael Kors posed proudly with Emily Blunt and Kerry Washington. Both wearing Kors' designs, the actresses showcased his range of talent in two very different ensembles.

26 of 28

Sparkling into the Night

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Madelyn Cline, Stella McCartney and Aubrey Plaza wore shades of black, white and silver for the fashion-forward affair.

27 of 28

Dazzling Duo

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and vocal coach Stevie Mackey wowed in statement styles, hers by Ralph Lauren.

28 of 28

Stolen Glance

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Seth Meyers had nothing but love in his eyes as he admired his glamorous wife, Alexi Ashe.

