How Emily Blunt's Met Gala 2023 Designer Michael Kors 'Upped the Drama' of Her Look (Exclusive)

Artisans spent over 4,250 hours crafting Emily Blunt's 2023 Met Gala honoring Karl Lagerfeld

By Andrea Lavinthal
Published on May 2, 2023 02:02 PM

This year's Met Gala theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," presented a unique fashion challenge for designers: honor the signature style of the Chanel icon while also celebrating your own unique aesthetic.

The result: a sea of black and white creations featuring small and large nods to Lagerfeld. One of the best examples of this was the show-stopping look Michael Kors custom made for his date, actress Emily Blunt.

emily blunt met gala sketch; courtesy of Michael Kors Collection
courtesy of Michael Kors Collection

"We all know the theme was Karl Lagerfeld, and the one thing Emily wanted to wear was pants. But I thought it would be great if she wore a dress," Blunt's stylist Jessica Paster tells PEOPLE, adding, "The brilliant thing about Michael is he gave us both. He married both ideas, and made something truly spectacular for fashion's biggest night out."

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The designer delivered a pair of hand-sequined trousers with a matching duchesse satin overskirt with hand-embroidered, scattered sequins that "upped the drama" of the Michael Kors Collection look.

Artisans spent over 4,250 hours crafting the actress' two pieces, hand-stitching close to 350,000 recycled sequins to make the look. The flower appliqué was created by embossing individual, hand-embroidered sequin petals fused to a silk base.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

An ode to Lagerfeld came in the form of a white blouse. "What better way to pay tribute to [him] than with a new take on his signature white shirt on the Met Gala red carpet," Kors tells PEOPLE. He created a custom French lace blouse featuring a sequined flower brooch and black oversized organza bow.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

To complement the high lace neck and bow tie, hairstylist Laini Reeves gave Blunt a "soft and romantic" updo, which also showed off the actress' two — yes two — pairs of Piaget diamond drop earrings, including her "Limelight Sunny Side of Life" set, which was inspired by palm trees and featured over 13 carats of diamonds.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Emily Blunt and Michael Kors attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

The Devil Wears Prada actress, 40, who joked on the carpet about eating pizza before putting on the ensemble, was thrilled with her look. "I was over the moon to go with my friend Michael Kors in this stunning creation of Largerfeld essence!" she tells PEOPLE. "I adore the chic and romantic play on his signature white shirt and skinny black pants."

