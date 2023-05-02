Lifestyle Style The Met Gala 2023 Afterparties Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss) On fashion's biggest night, it's no surprise that these stars have a second (or third!) equally showstopping look for the afterparty. Check out some of the sexy, stunning and surprising outfits these celebrities changed into By Alex Apatoff Published on May 2, 2023 07:47 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 20 Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner heads to an afterparty along with her new love interest, Bad Bunny, wearing a Nnesi Dojaka romper with pearl straps and Gismondi 1754 earrings. 02 of 20 Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Richie Buxo / SplashNews.com Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue date night, she in a scarlet shirtdress with tie, he in a chocolate brown tux. 03 of 20 Emily Ratajkowski Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski wears a see-through slipdress with Jimmy Choo platforms and layers of jewels — including a custom pearl belt that spells out her nickname, Emrata — at the ApresMet party she cohosted. 04 of 20 Keke Palmer Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Keke Palmer (with Sergio Hudson) wears another of the designer's creations to the Boom Boom Room party. 05 of 20 Yara Shahidi Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock (13895000cl) Yara Shahidi The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party, Boom Boom Room, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 01 May 2023. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Yara Shahidi weras an optical illusion-effect two-piece black-and-white number to the Standard party. 06 of 20 Rita Ora Gotham/GC Images Rita Ora tops a bikini with layers of chains and pearls and tops the look off with a furry coat. 07 of 20 Letitia Wright Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Letitia Wright wears a denim utility suit to Janelle Monáe's afterparty at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard. 08 of 20 Lea Michele Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lea Michele wears a shimmery black spaghetti-strap mini with Roger Vivier platforms to to Janelle Monáe's afterparty at the Boom Boom Room. 09 of 20 Michaela Coel Madison McGaw/BFA.com Met Gala co-chair Michaela Coel hosted her Xhosa afterparty at Loosie's and dressed to impress in a trompe l'oeil leotard with embellished jacket and golden accessories. 10 of 20 Jenna Ortega Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega puts a party-ready twist on her Thom Browne Met Gala gown by layering a corset over the sheer shirt. 11 of 20 Irina Shayk Gotham/GC Images Irina Shayk wears a casual tank with sweatpants, a bomber and glittery boots (but keeps her custom Ana Khouri choker from the Met Gala on — wouldn't you?). 12 of 20 Mary J. Blige Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Mary J. Blige attends the Standard party in a sheer gown and massive dangling earrings. 13 of 20 Ariana DeBose Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ariana DeBose attends the Standard's afterparty at the Boom Boom Rom in a sheer gray gown with feather motif. 14 of 20 Stephanie Hsu Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Stephanie Hsu wears a button-up as a shirt and adds an overcoat and iridescent clutch for Janelle Monáe's Standard afterparty. 15 of 20 Simu Liu Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Simu Liu shows off a relaxed take on his Met Gala look. 16 of 20 Rachel Brosnahan Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rachel Brosnahan wears an off-the-shoulder, gold-zipper-trimmed Sergio Hudson gown and golden necklace to the Boom Boom Room party. 17 of 20 Ava Max Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ava Max wears a two-piece yellow number to the Standard's afterparty. 18 of 20 Precious Lee Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Precious Lee tops a button-up with a flared leather mini at the ApresMet party. 19 of 20 Adut Akech Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Adut Akech attends the ApresMet party in a print two-piece set with asymmetrical top and knee-high boots. 20 of 20 Ella Emhoff Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ella Emhoff wear a wide-collared dress over a button-up and tie and adds a pearl-handled bag at the ApresMet party.