The Met Gala 2023 Afterparties Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)

On fashion's biggest night, it's no surprise that these stars have a second (or third!) equally showstopping look for the afterparty. Check out some of the sexy, stunning and surprising outfits these celebrities changed into 

By Alex Apatoff
Published on May 2, 2023 07:47 AM
01 of 20

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner heads to an afterparty along with her new love interest, Bad Bunny, wearing a Nnesi Dojaka romper with pearl straps and Gismondi 1754 earrings.

02 of 20

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Met Costume Gala After Party at The Standard Hotel in NYC Pictured: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Richie Buxo / SplashNews.com

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue date night, she in a scarlet shirtdress with tie, he in a chocolate brown tux.

03 of 20

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski ApresMET: Presented by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Renell Medrano and WSA, Private Residence
Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski wears a see-through slipdress with Jimmy Choo platforms and layers of jewels — including a custom pearl belt that spells out her nickname, Emrata — at the ApresMet party she cohosted.

04 of 20

Keke Palmer

Sergio Hudson, Keke Palmer The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer (with Sergio Hudson) wears another of the designer's creations to the Boom Boom Room party.

05 of 20

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock (13895000cl) Yara Shahidi The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party, Boom Boom Room, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 01 May 2023. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi weras an optical illusion-effect two-piece black-and-white number to the Standard party.

06 of 20

Rita Ora

Rita Ora is seen in NoHo
Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora tops a bikini with layers of chains and pearls and tops the look off with a furry coat.

07 of 20

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Letitia Wright wears a denim utility suit to Janelle Monáe's afterparty at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard.

08 of 20

Lea Michele

Lea Michele The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Lea Michele wears a shimmery black spaghetti-strap mini with Roger Vivier platforms to to Janelle Monáe's afterparty at the Boom Boom Room.

09 of 20

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel
Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Met Gala co-chair Michaela Coel hosted her Xhosa afterparty at Loosie's and dressed to impress in a trompe l'oeil leotard with embellished jacket and golden accessories.

10 of 20

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega puts a party-ready twist on her Thom Browne Met Gala gown by layering a corset over the sheer shirt.

11 of 20

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk is seen in NoHo
Gotham/GC Images

Irina Shayk wears a casual tank with sweatpants, a bomber and glittery boots (but keeps her custom Ana Khouri choker from the Met Gala on — wouldn't you?).

12 of 20

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige attends the Standard party in a sheer gown and massive dangling earrings.

13 of 20

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ariana DeBose attends the Standard's afterparty at the Boom Boom Rom in a sheer gray gown with feather motif.

14 of 20

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Stephanie Hsu wears a button-up as a shirt and adds an overcoat and iridescent clutch for Janelle Monáe's Standard afterparty.

15 of 20

Simu Liu

Simu Liu The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Simu Liu shows off a relaxed take on his Met Gala look.

16 of 20

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan wears an off-the-shoulder, gold-zipper-trimmed Sergio Hudson gown and golden necklace to the Boom Boom Room party.

17 of 20

Ava Max

Ava Max The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ava Max wears a two-piece yellow number to the Standard's afterparty.

18 of 20

Precious Lee

Precious Lee ApresMET: Presented by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Renell Medrano and WSA
Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Precious Lee tops a button-up with a flared leather mini at the ApresMet party.

19 of 20

Adut Akech

Adut Akech ApresMET: Presented by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Renell Medrano and WSA, Private Residence
Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Adut Akech attends the ApresMet party in a print two-piece set with asymmetrical top and knee-high boots.

20 of 20

Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff ApresMET: Presented by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Renell Medrano and WSA, Private Residence
Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ella Emhoff wear a wide-collared dress over a button-up and tie and adds a pearl-handled bag at the ApresMet party.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out Together for 2023 Met Gala Afterparty
Usher, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Friendly Run-in at 2023 Met Gala, 9 Months After Split
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Inside the 2023 Met Gala: Get a Rare Glimpse of Stars Enjoying Fashion's Most Exclusive Event of the Year
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Why North West Waited in the Car While Mom Kim Kardashian Walked Red Carpet at Met Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jared Leto dressed as Choupette and Lizzo attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jared Leto Dressed as a Cat at the 2023 Met Gala and Stars Freaked Out: See the Reactions
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling Shimmers on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in Traffic-Stopping Jonathan Simkhai Gown
https://twitter.com/people/status/1653212300902367235
The Surprise Star of the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Is a Cockroach: Watch the Viral Moment
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kristen Stewart Goes All-Natural at Met Gala 2023 with Chopped Hair and Minimal Makeup on Red Carpet
Michelle Yeoh attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Michelle Yeoh Turns Heads at the Met Gala Outfitted in a Tuxedo-Style Gown and Impressive Jewelry
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
The Best Moments From the 2023 Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Kerry Washington Makes Rare Appearance with Husband Nnamdi Asomugha at 2023 Met Gala
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hit the Met Gala in Coordinating Mother-Daughter Pink Fendi Looks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Blackpink's Jennie Raves About Attending First Met Gala Wearing '90s Chanel Mini Dress: 'I'm So Lucky'
Ashley Park attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Ashley Park Channels Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala with Edgy Fingerless Gloves
Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cara Delevingne Honors Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala by Recreating His Grey Hair and Signature Style
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13894410q) Cardi B The Mark x Met Gala 2023, New York, USA - 01 May 2023
Cardi B Honors Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel with Two Gowns at 2023 Met Gala