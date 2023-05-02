The Met Gala 2023 Afterparties Looks You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)

01 of 20 Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner heads to an afterparty along with her new love interest, Bad Bunny, wearing a Nnesi Dojaka romper with pearl straps and Gismondi 1754 earrings.

02 of 20 Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Richie Buxo / SplashNews.com Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue date night, she in a scarlet shirtdress with tie, he in a chocolate brown tux.

03 of 20 Emily Ratajkowski Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski wears a see-through slipdress with Jimmy Choo platforms and layers of jewels — including a custom pearl belt that spells out her nickname, Emrata — at the ApresMet party she cohosted.

04 of 20 Keke Palmer Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Keke Palmer (with Sergio Hudson) wears another of the designer's creations to the Boom Boom Room party.

05 of 20 Yara Shahidi Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock (13895000cl) Yara Shahidi The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party, Boom Boom Room, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 01 May 2023. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Yara Shahidi weras an optical illusion-effect two-piece black-and-white number to the Standard party.

06 of 20 Rita Ora Gotham/GC Images Rita Ora tops a bikini with layers of chains and pearls and tops the look off with a furry coat.

07 of 20 Letitia Wright Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Letitia Wright wears a denim utility suit to Janelle Monáe's afterparty at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard.

08 of 20 Lea Michele Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lea Michele wears a shimmery black spaghetti-strap mini with Roger Vivier platforms to to Janelle Monáe's afterparty at the Boom Boom Room.

09 of 20 Michaela Coel Madison McGaw/BFA.com Met Gala co-chair Michaela Coel hosted her Xhosa afterparty at Loosie's and dressed to impress in a trompe l'oeil leotard with embellished jacket and golden accessories.

10 of 20 Jenna Ortega Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega puts a party-ready twist on her Thom Browne Met Gala gown by layering a corset over the sheer shirt.

11 of 20 Irina Shayk Gotham/GC Images Irina Shayk wears a casual tank with sweatpants, a bomber and glittery boots (but keeps her custom Ana Khouri choker from the Met Gala on — wouldn't you?).

12 of 20 Mary J. Blige Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Mary J. Blige attends the Standard party in a sheer gown and massive dangling earrings.

13 of 20 Ariana DeBose Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ariana DeBose attends the Standard's afterparty at the Boom Boom Rom in a sheer gray gown with feather motif.

14 of 20 Stephanie Hsu Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Stephanie Hsu wears a button-up as a shirt and adds an overcoat and iridescent clutch for Janelle Monáe's Standard afterparty.

15 of 20 Simu Liu Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Simu Liu shows off a relaxed take on his Met Gala look.

16 of 20 Rachel Brosnahan Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rachel Brosnahan wears an off-the-shoulder, gold-zipper-trimmed Sergio Hudson gown and golden necklace to the Boom Boom Room party.

17 of 20 Ava Max Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ava Max wears a two-piece yellow number to the Standard's afterparty.

18 of 20 Precious Lee Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Precious Lee tops a button-up with a flared leather mini at the ApresMet party.

19 of 20 Adut Akech Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Adut Akech attends the ApresMet party in a print two-piece set with asymmetrical top and knee-high boots.