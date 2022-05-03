Venus Williams Attends 2022 Met Gala in a Stylish 3-Piece Suit

The athlete previously gave glamorous style on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards, where she supported the film King Richard, based on her and Serena Williams' father and coach Richard Williams

The star athlete, 41, walked the red carpet at Monday's Met Gala in a classic black Law Roach pantsuit featuring a sultry corset top and embellished pants. She paired her look with a furry black clutch and a silver choker with a green-centered jewel, topping it off with knee-length braids with beads.

She showed off her look on her Instagram Story, showing love to Chloé and its creative director Gabriela Hearst for helping accessorize her look. She also tagged Roach, makeup artist Karina Milan and hairstylist Nikki Nelms.

Referencing her stylish long locks she told Live from E!: Met Gala, "I'm definitely not a hair expert. But you know, I'm glad that I'm not responsible for doing it."

When explaining how getting ready for the Met Gala is different than gearing up for a tennis match, Williams joked, "I think there's less breakfast when you're at the Met because you're trying to keep everything squeezed in. But I'm eating pasta at 8 a.m. if I'm playing a match. It's like a whole other life."

Still, she played coy about the topic of conversation between her and actress and comedian Amy Schumer, 40, after the pair walked in together.

"Oh, I can't say," Williams added with a laugh. "Our plan was to come in, all have these powerful serious faces. She makes a joke, and I have no poker face so I'm like, please! Stop!"

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is white-tie with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. The theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," celebrating the "inclusivity" of American fashion and serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion."

While on the red carpet, Williams later also opened up about the film King Richard, based on their father and coach Richard Williams. It earned six nominations, including Best Picture, as well as a Best Actor for Will Smith's performance in the title role.

"It's a family film and it's about family with a little tennis," Venus said on Vogue's livestream of the event, adding, "It's a part of my life that is so cool to share (from 10 to 14) and I think it's inspirational for all families to stick together and do your thing together."

Venus and her sister Serena Williams, 40, previously served up sibling style at the 94th Academy Awards in March, where the former donned a plunging white Elie Saab gown and Serena dazzled in an accordion-style pink Gucci gown.

On Monday, Venus noted that her sister and fellow tennis all-star was not at this year's Met Gala.