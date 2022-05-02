Vanessa Hudgens Bares Almost All in Totally Sheer Met Gala Gown — See the Jaw-Dropping Design

Vanessa Hudgens' take on the 2022 Met Gala's white-tie dress code? A bloomer-baring Moschino gown that has us clutching our pearls

Vanessa Hudgens is making a dazzling — and daring! — return to fashion's biggest night.

To celebrate this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", the actress wore a completely sheer Moschino ball gown designed by Jeremy Scott. The see-through design featured embroidery on the bodice, puff sleeves and a high neckline. Hudgens also went big on the bling, wearing a diamond cuff bracelet, drop earrings and a number of dazzling rings.

This marks Hudgens second year attending the prestigious event. In 2015, she made her Met Gala debut dressed in a ruby red bejeweled gown designed by H&M, worn with an elegant face veil and gorgeous shoulder-grazing earrings to commemorate the year's "China: Through the Looking Glass" exhibition.

Vanessa Hudgens Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

While she looked glamorous on the red carpet, she gave us a behind the scenes look at her night after the event, posing in a selfie with her two pups (and yes, still wearing her gown) on Instagram. "So happy to be back home with my little monkey! What a spectacular night. #metgala" she captioned the post.

It's been a very busy awards season for the actress who's served many show stopping red carpet looks along the way.

In April, Hudgens co-hosted ABC's Oscars Red Carpet Show ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, where she wore a sleek black sequin dress designed by Michael Kors and Bulgari jewelry (including a necklace made up of more than 23 carats of emeralds).

"What Vanessa and I love most about this look is that years from now we will look back and not want to change a thing," her stylist Jason Bolden told PEOPLE exclusively on the sexy glam look. "It will still translate for years to come."

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage



When it comes to dressing the Spring Breakers star, Bolden always looks to the '90s. "With Vanessa [the decade's] red carpet dressing is always a reference," he explained of her signature style. "An effortless and cool approach to the red carpet."

Hudgens was also completely in her element, posting a series of photos on Instagram dedicated to the look on the night. "I'm so sorry for the Oscar's spam but there's just too many good pics to share of me living my best Audrey Hepburn life " she captioned the snapshot gallery of her glowing on the red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Bolden also dressed Hudgens for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party where she wore a black Valentino gown featuring a sequin bodice and tulle skirt. Posing on the blue carpet, the actress added a bohemian twist to Old Hollywood Glam.

Vanessa Hudgens Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In February, the star attended the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Bolden brought his magic once again. For the occasion Hudgens wore an elegant Atelier Versace mint silk gown accented with Medusa head medallions on the straps. She paired the Grecian-esque look with metallic gold heels and Chopard jewels.