Tommy Dorfman Sports 'Pretty Sensational' 200-Year-Old Tiara and Earrings for 2022 Met Gala Debut

"The jewelry is actually from the times," Tommy Dorfman told PEOPLE of the tiara she chose in keeping with the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour theme

Tommy Dorfman made her Met Gala debut in royal fashion.

The 13 Reasons Why alum, 29, dipped into the actual Gilded Age to accessorize her avant-garde look Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, sporting a Fred Leighton green paste hair comb and gold and diamond hoop earrings, all from the 19th century.

"The jewelry is actually from the times, so this crown is almost 200 years old, which is pretty sensational," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

She sported the jewels with a green rubber floor-length Christopher Kane gown featuring cutouts across the chest and waist, connected with gold accents. Dorfman finished the look with a pair of long black evening gloves and a petite green handbag.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"I really wanted to do a classic silhouette but with a contemporary fabric, so Christopher Kane, the designer, and I have been working the past couple months with my stylist Taylor Angino, coming up with something that felt classic but also very me," Dorfman added.

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is white-tie with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. The theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," celebrating the "inclusivity" of American fashion and serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion."

Dorfman, who reintroduced herself as a transgender woman last July, previously spoke to PEOPLE about experimenting with fashion amid her transition. "I think I'm kind of making up for a lot of lost time and I'm inspired by everyone's creativity," she said in November.

"I think we've all come through incredibly challenging and surreal experience together. We've come out more creative. We've come out as better storytellers. We've come out as stronger people. And I think stronger as a community. And so to be a part of the fashion Renaissance of Fall 2021 moving into Spring is a time I will never forget, honestly."