Red Carpet Royalty! See All of the Best Crowns, Tiaras and Headpieces at the 2022 Met Gala
Blake Lively, Tommy Dorfman and more stars who channeled the evening's theme of Gilded Glamour with tiaras, hats and headpieces
Anna Wintour
The Queen of the Met Gala herself, is it any surprise that Anna Wintour ditched her signature sunglasses for a tiara?
Blake Lively
Co-chair Lively's look was an homage to New York City architecture, and she topped it all off with a crown!
Sarah Jessica Parker
Parker captured the glamour of the era with a sky-high, feathered and floral fascinator by Philip Treacy.
Emma Chamberlain
Chamberlain — who bleached her hair for the 2022 Met Gala — drew attention to her new locks with a tiara.
Tommy Dorfman
Dorfman took the "Gilded Age" dress code very seriously, wearing a crown from the era as an accessory.
"The jewelry is actually from the times, so this crown is almost 200 years old, which is pretty sensational," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet.
She also wore a Fred Leighton green paste hair comb and gold and diamond hoop earrings, all from the 19th century.
Janelle Monáe
Monaé sparkled from head to toe in Nikos Koulis.
Quannah Chasinghorse
The Indigenous model, activist and land protector looked stunning in accessories by Antelope Women Designs.
LaLa Anthony
Anthony wore a stunning sequined fascinator (which featured red roses) during her hosting duties for VOGUE's red carpet.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Odom Jr. wore a black round hat on the Met Gala red carpet.
Alicia Keys
Keys' gown was the epitome of glitz and glam, so it is no surprise that the singer added some extra sparkle to her braid, too.
Winnie Harlow
Harlow wore a halo headband to match her Met Gala look.
Precious Lee
Model Lee's sheer ensemble included a fitted hood.
Claire Danes
Danes complemented her Met Gala look with a black, sequined birdcage veil.
Teyana Taylor
Taylor's headpiece gave us major fairy vibes.
David Harbour
Harbour and wife Lily Allen attended the 2022 Met Gala together, with the Stranger Things star wearing a black top hat for the occasion.
Jessica Chastain
The Academy Award-winning actress sparkled in a red ensemble, topping off her look with a matching sequined turban.
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo was a vision in white at the 2022 Met Gala.
SZA
Hats off (or on) to SZA, who wore a black, ultra-wide brimmed hat on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
Olivia Rodrigo
Rodrigo flitted about the red carpet with some help from her winged accessories: the Grammy Award-winner wore purple butterflies in her hair.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner channeled bridal style in her white ensemble, complete with a backwards white baseball cap-turned-veil.
Ciara
Ciara accented her look with a jeweled hairpiece down the center of her part.