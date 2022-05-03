Red Carpet Royalty! See All of the Best Crowns, Tiaras and Headpieces at the 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively, Tommy Dorfman and more stars who channeled the evening's theme of Gilded Glamour with tiaras, hats and headpieces 

By Andrea Wurzburger May 02, 2022 10:10 PM

Anna Wintour

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Queen of the Met Gala herself, is it any surprise that Anna Wintour ditched her signature sunglasses for a tiara?

Blake Lively

Credit: Getty

Co-chair Lively's look was an homage to New York City architecture, and she topped it all off with a crown! 

Sarah Jessica Parker

Credit: Getty

Parker captured the glamour of the era with a sky-high, feathered and floral fascinator by Philip Treacy. 

Emma Chamberlain

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Chamberlain — who bleached her hair for the 2022 Met Gala — drew attention to her new locks with a tiara. 

Tommy Dorfman

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dorfman took the "Gilded Age" dress code very seriously, wearing a crown from the era as an accessory. 

"The jewelry is actually from the times, so this crown is almost 200 years old, which is pretty sensational," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet. 

She also wore a Fred Leighton green paste hair comb and gold and diamond hoop earrings, all from the 19th century.

Janelle Monáe

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Monaé sparkled from head to toe in Nikos Koulis. 

Quannah Chasinghorse

Credit: Getty

The Indigenous model, activist and land protector looked stunning in accessories by Antelope Women Designs.

LaLa Anthony

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Anthony wore a stunning sequined fascinator (which featured red roses) during her hosting duties for VOGUE's red carpet. 

Leslie Odom Jr.

Credit: Getty

Odom Jr. wore a black round hat on the Met Gala red carpet.  

Alicia Keys

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Keys' gown was the epitome of glitz and glam, so it is no surprise that the singer added some extra sparkle to her braid, too.  

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Getty

Harlow wore a halo headband to match her Met Gala look. 

Precious Lee

Credit: Getty

Model Lee's sheer ensemble included a fitted hood. 

Claire Danes

Credit: Getty

Danes complemented her Met Gala look with a black, sequined birdcage veil. 

Teyana Taylor

Credit: Getty

Taylor's headpiece gave us major fairy vibes. 

David Harbour

Credit: Getty

Harbour and wife Lily Allen attended the 2022 Met Gala together, with the Stranger Things star wearing a black top hat for the occasion. 

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Getty

The Academy Award-winning actress sparkled in a red ensemble, topping off her look with a matching sequined turban. 

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Getty

Erivo was a vision in white at the 2022 Met Gala. 

SZA

Credit: Shutterstock

Hats off (or on) to SZA, who wore a black, ultra-wide brimmed hat on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. 

Olivia Rodrigo

Credit: Shutterstock

Rodrigo flitted about the red carpet with some help from her winged accessories: the Grammy Award-winner wore purple butterflies in her hair. 

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Shutterstock

Jenner channeled bridal style in her white ensemble, complete with a backwards white baseball cap-turned-veil. 

Ciara

Credit: Shutterstock

Ciara accented her look with a jeweled hairpiece down the center of her part. 

By Andrea Wurzburger