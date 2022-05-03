Stars Who Didn't Go to the 2022 Met Gala — and Why
A few famous faces were missing from the Met Gala's iconic red carpet on Monday night for a variety of reasons
Rihanna
Due with her first child soon, the singer and Met Gala mainstay was likely too pregnant to fly from L.A., where she's been the past few weeks. Vogue did give her a very cool digital tribute, though, so she was at Monday night's event in spirit.
Harry Styles
Fresh off back-to-back headlining stints at Coachella, the former co-chair appeared to still be in the Los Angeles area in the days leading up to the Met Gala.
Beyoncé
The fashion favorite and her husband spent Met Gala Monday in Miami, per The Daily Mail.
Zendaya
For the second year in a row, the style star had to miss the big event for work.
"I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she told Extra. "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies ... I wish everyone the best."
However, she added, "I'll be back eventually."
Taylor Swift
Swift hasn't been to the Gala in several years, and though many thought she might turn up to support co-chairs and pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, she continued to maintain the low profile she's had throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
George & Amal Clooney
While Amal Clooney was photographed around N.Y.C. the weekend prior to the Met Gala, she and George did not attend on Monday night.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
Another favorite Met Gala couple, Lopez and her fiancé Ben Affleck opted to spend their weekend in Los Angeles instead of N.Y.C.
Lady Gaga
Gaga has made the carpet her own in past years, but this year, the pop superstar was busy making music in her Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM.
Lily Collins
In an April interview with PEOPLE, Collins said her schedule wouldn't allow her to attend this year.
"Believe me, I love going, but this year with [Emily in Paris] and everything, there's just a lot of dates that are going around and it just didn't work out this year," she said. "And I'm so bummed but I definitely can't wait to go next time."
Regina King
The previously announced Met Gala co-chair was unable to attend the event afterall, but fans sent her love via social media, Just Jared reported.
Alexa Demie
Several of her Euphoria costars (like Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney) walked the Met Gala red carpet, but fans were sad not to see Demie join them.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
The king and queen of fashion prom also missed the 2021 Gala, though Bündchen did post a flashback video featuring some of the couple's favorite moments at the ball.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Fox attended the 2021 event solo and met up with her love at an afterparty; this year, the pair were nowhere to be found.