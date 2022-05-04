The actress made her Met Gala debut in a “golden and gilded” design by Moschino

Simone Ashley Says Her Met Gala Look Was Inspired by the Romance in Bridgerton

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (12920901qr) Simone Ashley Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

The actress, 27, stepped out in a Moschino ensemble created by creative director Jeremy Scott. She wore a glittering gold and black bustier crop top and a black satin maxi skirt. She completed the look with a matching opera coat.

Ashley — who accessorized with a diamond chocker and drop earrings and wore her hair in a sleek updo — opened up about the outfit's inspiration on the Met Gala red carpet.

"It's golden and gilded. It's a very modern take. Jeremy was inspired by the romance in Bridgerton," she told Emma Chamberlain during an interview with Vogue. "He had this super dramatic collar on this large opera coat cape. And I love how when I fall on the side it's like a bustle. And then I love this golden bustier, it's kinda teasing."

She added the look was a nod to "trompe-l'oeil," or when a designer creates an optical illusion in fashion.

In a separate interview with Vogue, Scott opened about creating her look for fashion's biggest night. "I've often thought about her first scene in Bridgerton, and the mystery of who the woman with the big-hooded cape galloping through the woods is," he told the publication.

Scott revealed how he looked to the show to conceive Ashley's design for the gala.

"As she unbuttons it, you see this gold embroidered bustier top and a black high-waisted bias-cut skirt," he shared. "It's completely Simone: it's chic, it's regal, and it's got this kind of silhouette that you don't find on the red carpet that often."

Scott added that he was "thrilled to have the girl of the moment, the true diamond of the season with me on my arm" for the event.