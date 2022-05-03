Shawn Mendes Draws Comparisons to Disney Princes in His Tommy Hilfiger 2022 Met Gala Look

Shawn Mendes was compared to Prince Eric, Gaston and even Bridgerton's Lord Anthony Bridgerton in his look at the 2022 Met Gala

Shawn Mendes channeled his inner Disney prince at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2022 Costume Institute Gala.

The Grammy Award nominee, 23, drew comparisons to the likes of Prince Eric, Gaston, and even Bridgerton's Lord Anthony Bridgerton as he hit the carpet in a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger overcoat with red lining at Monday's Met Gala.

"Y'ALL SLEEPING ON HIM, HE ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS, HE LOOKS EXACTLY AS A DISNEY PRINCE," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Shawn Mendes giving me 'Gaston in Les Mis before he returns home to try it with Belle in Beauty and the Beast' and I'm kinda here for it," another mused in a tweet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Shawn Mendes arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Shawn Mendes (left) and The Little Mermaid's Prince Eric | Credit: Arturo Holmes/getty; disney

Another follower compared the look to Bridgerton: "Shawn Mendes looking like a footman literally just helped him out of a carriage and he's coming to court somebody's daughter at a cotillion? Yes. On. Theme."

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Getty

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is white-tie with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. The theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," celebrating the "inclusivity" of American fashion and serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion."

Mendes wore the coat with the collar popped, layered over a matching navy blue double-breasted suit with a black turtleneck and black leather heeled boots.

The Wonder artist was in good company at Monday's event, including that of ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, with whom he announced their split in a joint statement in November 2021. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they shared at the time.

He said last month that he still has love for Cabello, 25, as he appeared on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. "[We're] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change," Mendes said.

Mendes referenced their breakup in his single "When You're Gone," which dropped in March. "You never know how good you have it, oh / Until you're starin' at a picture of the only girl that matters, aah," he sang in the track after reaching out to his ex to run the lyrics by her.