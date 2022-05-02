Neon, Neon! Sebastian Stan Wears Head-to-Toe Hot Pink to Walk 2022 Met Gala Steps
Pink is apparently Sebastian Stan's favorite color.
The actor walked the iconic Met Gala steps in New York City on Monday in a totally monochromatic look — a much rosier-colored interpretation of the 2022 "gilded glamour" theme of fashion's biggest night.
Stan, 39, wore a Valentino pink overcoat, matching long sleeve shirt, bomber jacket and trousers, all in the same shade of hot pink. He even picked totally pink sneakers — complete with color-coordinated laces.
He also teased his look on Instagram, posing in his hotel room at The Mark and captioning it, "Spring time in New York 🗽."
Stan recently had a very different transformation: into Tommy Lee for his Hulu series Pam & Tommy. As part of his metamorphosis into the Mötley Crüe drummer, Stan had to sport some nipple rings.
Of his temporary body jewelry, the actor said during IMDb's Fan Q&A earlier this year, "You know it's a strange sensation when a 45-year-old man is applying things to that area at 4 in the morning."
As far as faking Lee's ink, Stan separately told Variety, "I looked at the tattoos as sort of being a costume in itself."