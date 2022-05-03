Quannah Chasinghorse Returns to Met Gala After Previously Expressing Concerns About the Event

The model shared that this year she "walked the red carpet feeling seen and not alone"

Quannah Chasinghorse held her chin high the 2022 Met Gala after her "lonely" appearance at last year's event.

The 19-year-old Indigenous model and climate change activist hit the red carpet Monday in a voluminous blue strapless tulle gown by Prabal Gurung, its plunging neckline edged in silver. She accessorized with eyeshadow of the same blue hue, traditional jewelry and feathers in her hair.

Chasinghorse, whose heritage is Han Gwich'in and Oglala Lakota, shouted out bead artist and indigenous activist Lenise Omeasoo for the intricate necklace she designed for her for the biggest night in fashion.

Omeasso explained on Instagram that the piece was inspired by "our native communities."

"Each beaded tipi upon her necklace represents her communities love and support," the designer wrote. "May she inspire many and break countless more boundaries in the fashion world."

Commenting below, Chasinghorse opened up about feeling more confident at her second Met Gala.

"MAHSI'CHOO for this incredible piece," she wrote below the post. "I walked the red carpet feeling seen and not alone this time! It's an honor to be able to be here, represent, and showcase your talent/work!," further hailing it as a "masterpiece."

The style high follows the model's Met Ball debut at the "A Lexicon of Fashion" party in September 2021. When sharing photos from the event online at the time, Chasinghorse admitted she felt "very alone" at the gala, but praised those who lifted her up

"Mahsi'choo (thank you very much) everyone for being so supportive and uplifting. I felt very alone there but some people were very sweet to me. The Met Gala was a dream and for the theme I wanted to represent indigenous art and fashion❤️✨ thank you Peter Dundas🥰 ," Chasinghorse wrote on Twitter in the fall.

In an interview with Insider in November, the rising fashion star elaborated about her experience at her first Met Gala, explaining: "It was such a weird space to be in."

"I remember standing there and looking at everyone and feeling so alone. Like, really, really lonely," Chasinghorse told the outlet, saying she felt no one "knew me" or "cared to ask."

She shared that she also noticed there were very few other Indigenous people there, and that her interpretation of the theme was completely different to that of other guests.