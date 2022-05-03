Olivia Rodrigo Has 'Gabriella Montez x2' Moment with HSM's Vanessa Hudgens at 2022 Met Gala

"I know, we're soul sisters!" Olivia Rodrigo told her High School Musical predecessor Vanessa Hudgens as they connected on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala

Olivia Rodrigo met up with a fellow East High School alum at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.

The Grammy Award winner, 19, had a "Gabriella Montez x2" moment with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet of Monday's 2022 Met Gala. "I know, we're soul sisters!" Rodrigo told her predecessor.

She took the leading lady reins from Hudgens in the meta Disney+ reboot of the hit musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which was renewed for season 3 in March.

Rodrigo dazzled in a sparkling purple Versace gown, complemented with matching Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson butterflies in her hair and De Beers Jewellers diamonds, as a tribute to the silent film stars of the Gilded Age. "This is Versace; we were inspired by the opulence of the Gilded Age," she said on the red carpet.

The Sour artist also raved about working with Donatella Versace on the look: "She's the sweetest and it's actually her birthday today which is incredible. I think she's such a genius and she's also the sweetest angel so I feel very lucky to be working with her."

Her red carpet appearance came during a pit stop from her busy Sour tour, as she continues to work on new music. "Im working on it right now, I'm constantly writing and just wanna make sure it's right and yeah excited for a new era," she said.

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is white-tie with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. The theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," celebrating the "inclusivity" of American fashion and serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion."

Rodrigo made her Met Gala debut last year as she donned a striking black lace off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent catsuit by Anthony Vaccarello inspired by her love of punk rock music.

"I think Saint Laurent does a great job of making punk rock feminine, so that is what I was going for," Rodrigo told Vogue on the red carpet at the time.

Rodrigo's fashionable appearance at the Met Gala comes after a few busy days in the Big Apple.

Since starring as Nini Salazar-Roberts on the hit Disney+ series in 2019, Rodrigo has gained critical acclaim in the music industry for her songwriting and debut album Sour.

"The process of making Sour and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," Rodrigo told PEOPLE ahead of the release of her Disney+ film titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.

"I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

