N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams Makes a Statement in 'End Gun Violence' Tuxedo at 2022 Met Gala
Eric Adams chose to make an important statement with his 2022 Met Gala debut.
The newly-elected New York City mayor, 61, sported a Gilded Age appropriate tuxedo Monday with a classic tailcoat featuring the words "End Gun Violence" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.
He collaborated with N.Y.C.-based Nigerian artist Láolú Senbanjo for the ensemble, featuring an intricate hand-drawn design on the lapels, cuffs and down the back. They kept the project sustainable, using a suit that was already hanging in the politician's closet, according to the New York Post.
"The mayor has a great sense of style. And he came up with the idea," Adam's press secretary Fabien Levy told the outlet of the collab. "He wants to send a message specifically. One of the things that is causing problems in our society is gun violence."
Adams walked the red carpet with girlfriend Tracey Collins, who dazzled in an off-the-shoulder flowing white gown with sequined leafy details down the arms.
The dress code for this year's Met Gala is white-tie with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. The theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," celebrating the "inclusivity" of American fashion and serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion."
Adams, a former police officer who took office as mayor in January, previously told PEOPLE about his commitment to fighting crime and reforming law enforcement.
"Because I was so much involved in fighting for reform, I found my solace in doing that," he said last June. "It was really the beginning of my career in fighting to change the culture of policing."
"We need to be more proactive at preventing crimes instead of creating crime," Adams added.
Adams' red carpet appearance comes after he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 last month, adding that he "will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely."