NCT's Jonny Suh Recalls 'Nerve-Wracking' Experience at His First Met Gala: 'I Was Really Nervous'

NCT's Johnny Suh is reflecting on his first-ever Met Gala experience.

The 27-year-old K-pop star opened up about the "nerve-wracking" lead up to Monday's event in an interview with Teen Vogue published Wednesday, noting that he hadn't experienced such emotions on a red carpet before.

"This was the first time that I was really nervous because I didn't know what was going to happen in there," he told Teen Vogue. "I heard that my team couldn't come inside, so that got me really worried.

"And there were a lot of people I've never met before that I really have wanted to meet," the singer added. "It was just so many new things at once."

Ultimately, Suh had a "great" time, telling Teen Vogue the event was "less stressful than I thought it would be."

"There were a lot of people there to help me," the boy band superstar said. "I had wonderful people standing with me in line and everybody was really sweet. It wasn't really hard to have a conversation with anybody.

"We had Eva Chen with us, because Peter Do also dressed her," he noted, "and she was very sweet and kind and because of her — she knew everybody — people came up to talk, and I got to meet everybody."

For the fashion-forward event, Suh donned a three-piece, black satin set designed by Peter Do, which he paired with matching black boots and slicked-back hair.

According to Suh, the partnership had been in the works for a while before Monday's event. "I feel like for a long time, our teams were trying to get us together, but we were looking for the right occasion," he told Teen Vogue, "and I guess the Met Gala was the soonest and the best place to showcase Peter Do and me."

The NCT star continued, "Everything happened really quickly. He gave me the sketch a week before, and he started making it then. I really look into details of clothing and I think Peter Do really emphasizes that. I feel like it was definitely a collaboration between the theme of the Met Gala and Peter Do's signature look.

Suh raced to get fitted as soon as he arrived in the United States from Korea, "and everything was just really quick" and "smooth," he said. "Thankfully, all the clothes fit right as soon as I got here. So there were no problems and everything was just perfect."

Regarding his memory of the experience, Suh said, "I think it's actually extraordinary, to say the least."