"Gold looks beautiful on me," Megan Thee Stallion told PEOPLE on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala as she showed off her head-to-toe gold Moschino look

Golden-Winged Megan Thee Stallion 'Came to Give Melanin' in Moschino at 2022 Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion is serving up body-ody-ody at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.

The Grammy Award winner, 27, looked angelic in a pair of metallic golden wings draped over her shoulders at the 2022 Met Gala, where she donned a stunning head-to-toe gold look by Moschino on the red carpet.

"I feel like I'm gold anyway, and I feel like I came out here to give my skin, I came out here to give melanin," Megan told PEOPLE of her look. "Gold looks beautiful on me."

Arriving with the label's creative director Jeremy Scott and an entourage of Moschino-clad stars, Megan wowed in a floor-length sequined gown with a thigh-high leg slit and sheer cutouts around her waist.

"Me and Jeremy have been talking in the DMs forever. I feel like I've always known him, I feel like he's so fun," she said of the collab. "And he was like, 'Megan, you coming to the Met Gala with me?' I was like, 'Yes I am. OK, that's fine. Here I come.'"

Megan noted that it took "probably like a week" for the look to come together, adding: "I feel like everybody's been preparing for so long, and I was just like, 'Jeremy, you know what to do. Get it together.' And he hit it in a week."

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is white-tie with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. The theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," celebrating the "inclusivity" of American fashion and serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion."

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneous, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.

Tonight's appearance marks Megan's second Met Gala moment. The Grammy award-winner attended the 2021 event, which took place in September and came after a canceled 2020 Met Gala.

That night, Megan rocked a custom baby pink dress from Coach, which featured a sweetheart-neckline and a gathered tulle hem.

She finalized her look with Stuart Weitzman heels and jewelry by Fernando Jorge.

Of her look, Megan told Vogue her inspiration "was Old Hollywood, with a hot girl twist."

Megan became a Coach brand ambassador in 2019 and starred in brand's Coach x Schott NYC launch in September 2021. She also appeared in Coach's Spring 2022 Campaign.

In an interview with PEOPLE in January, Megan shared that her Coach partnership was meant to be.