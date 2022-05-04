Marilyn Monroe's Estate Says Icon Would Approve of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Dress Moment

Would Marilyn Monroe have let Kim Kardashian borrow from her closet?

According to the late icon's estate, Monroe would have been delighted to see the 41-year-old reality star bring her Jean Louis "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress out of the archives for the 2022 Met Gala.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Nick Woodhouse, president and CMO of the Authentic Brands Group, which runs Monroe's estate, said that his team believes the Gentleman Prefer Blondes star would have celebrated the rewear and cited the similarities between the two women.

The update comes as critics chastise The Kardashians star for endangering the sparkling, crystal-covered gauze column gown by borrowing it from Ripley's Believe It or Not! for the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night. Monroe famously wore the frock to serenade then-president John F. Kennedy for his birthday in 1962, less than three months before her death.

Dr. Justine De Young, professor of fashion history at the Fashion Institute of Technology, told PEOPLE that Kardashian's look was "irresponsible and unnecessary."

"She can –– and did –– commission a replica which would be indistinguishable from the original. Such an iconic piece of American history should not be put at risk of damage just for an ego-boost and photo-op," Dr. Young said Tuesday.

Referencing Kardashian's comments that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks and cut out sugar and carbs so she could fit into the dress, Dr. Young continues, "Crash-dieting to fit into the original dress is also an unfortunate message to be sending one more in keeping with ideals of the 1960s than today."

Monroe historian and collector Scott Fortner also shared with PEOPLE why he believes Kardashian's look is "cause for concern."

"While I understand the appeal of wanting to wear such an iconic gown, it can't be dismissed or overlooked that anyone other than Marilyn Monroe wearing the famous 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress might be cause for concern for several reasons," says Fortner, adding, "The dress was custom-made for Marilyn Monroe. It's not an off-the-rack garment. It was created by Academy Award-winning designer Jean Louis, who had designed costumes for Marilyn's final two films: The Misfits and Something's Got to Give."

Fortner, who has one of the world's largest private collections of Monroe's personal property, says the late actress wanted the dress to be one that was unique to her.