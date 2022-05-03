Kylie Jenner Is a High-Fashion Bride at Her 2022 Met Gala Return After Welcoming Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner is giving bridal vibes at Met Gala 2022!

Just three months after Jenner, 24, welcomed a newborn son with Travis Scott, 30, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul delivered total bridal energy on the Met Gala red carpet. Before stepping out, the star shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video of 4-year-old daughter Stormi playfully ruffling her billowing white ballgown's skirt.

Once she hit the red carpet, Jenner unveiled the full look, showing off her playful take on bridal style with the fitted corset top featuring sheer paneling and a massive skirt. Rather than wear a traditional veil, the star went with a decorated backwards white baseball cap. The hat also featured a bridal birdcage veil that fell in front of the star's face.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.

Serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Six weeks after welcoming her son, Jenner got vulnerable with her fans about her mental and physical postpartum recovery. "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said, referring to Stormi, now 4.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

Jenner went on to say "it's been hard" and that she "didn't even think [she'd] make it to this workout today." She added, "But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!"

In a subsequent Instagram Story, she added, "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " Jenner also said. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

A few weeks later, the new mother of two showed off her post-baby body at the Hulu premiere of The Kardashians wearing a skin-tight white latex gown. She struck a pose in the edgy custom dress designed by Coperni, complete with a train and knotted asymmetrical detailing, finished off by custom thigh-high Amina Muaddi boots.

Jennfer's previous Met Gala looks have included Balmain in 2017, Versace in 2017, Alexander Wang in 2018 (three months after giving birth to Stormi) and Versace again in 2019.

She skipped 2021 Met Gala 2021 — which had been postponed until September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic — just days after she began showing off her second pregnancy's growing baby bump in New York City.