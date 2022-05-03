Kris Jenner Channels Jackie Kennedy at Met Gala as Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Gown



Kris Jenner brought First Lady energy to Met Gala 2022.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 66, shared that she was inspired by an American style icon when it came time to select her look for Monday evening's event.

"This is Oscar de la Renta," Jenner told E! on the red carpet of her flowing one-shoulder yellow gown, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a Judith Leiber bag. "So, [I'm] just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight."

Rather than sport her signature pixie, Jenner went for a Jackie O. bob with flipped out ends and side-swept bangs. "I just kind of liked it with the dress. Very '60s. Appropriate for tonight. It's such a glamorous night and I wanted to do something a little different," she tells PEOPLE on the red carpet.

For the first time ever, all five of Jenner's daughters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — attended fashion's biggest night at the same time. Of course, the proud mom loved getting to spend every second getting ready for the glamorous night with her girls.

"Well, it's a process and there [are] a lot of us," she told Vogue. "I'm so proud of all of their looks, and we all got ready together today."

Jenner added, "I'm going to get to the top [of the stairs] and just watch them walk in, which I love to do."

Like her mother, Kim channeled another iconic American woman on the Met Gala red carpet. When she and boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, closed out the red carpet, the SKIMS mogul stepped out in Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress — which has been on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley's Believe It or Not!. She topped off the glamorous style with diamond drop earrings and a white fur jacket.

"Well this is Marilyn Monroe's dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962," Kardashian told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the red carpet.

"I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves," she continued.

But getting into the vintage gown was not an easy feat. "I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today," revealed Kardashian, 41.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]," she added.

Designed by Jean Louis, the dress originally cost $12,000 and was reportedly so tight Monroe had to be sewn into it prior to her very sexy performance for President Kennedy on May 19, 1962, at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser, just three months before she died.

Ripley's purchased the dress from Julien's Auction back in November 2016 for a whopping $4.81 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

Kardashian channeled Monroe in every detail — including dyeing her dark brown hair platinum blonde, styling it in a sleek twisted bun to pull together the entire look.