Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Khloé Kardashian Arrive in NYC Ahead of Met Gala

Start spreading the news — the Kardashians are in New York!

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Khloé Kardashian were seen out and about in New York City hours before the Met Gala on Monday night.

On her Instagram Story Sunday, the Poosh founder, 43, posted a video clip strolling the sidewalk beside her rocker fiancé, geotagging New York City. Meanwhile, the Good American founder, 37, was spotted arriving at a NYC hotel in gray loungewear the same evening.

Attending the Costume Institute's annual benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be a first for the reality stars. While Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all attended the Met Ball in years past, Kourtney and Khloé have not.

Kendall, 26, seemed to tease her excitement for the iconic event on her own Instagram Story Sunday, posting photos of herself on the carpet at the museum's September 2021 soirée themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

"Last year's Met," the model wrote, sharing shots of herself in the sheer, crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture gown she wore to the star-studded bash. "Ready for tomorrow."

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.