Fans Are Convinced Kim Kardashian Is Wearing This Famous Marilyn Monroe Dress to the 2022 Met Gala

According to a viral Internet theory, Kim Kardashian is likely to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress on the Met Gala red carpet

Is Kim Kardashian pulling from the "closet" of the late great American Icon Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala? Unclear, but the Nancy Drews on the Internet certainly seem to think so.

Here's how it all started. Kardashian, 41, has been dropping hints about her outfit at this year's Met Gala. Yes, she plans to show her face after her much talked about Balenciaga "shadow" moment at last year's Met Gala. She also revealed that she cannot alter or tailor her dress, which means she's likely pulling from the vintage archives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the red carpet premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians last month, Kardashian shared that her look for fashion's biggest night was very much up in the air because the fit has to be exact.

"It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," she explained at the time. "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly."

Two weeks later, The Sun reported that Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson, were spotted in Orlando, Florida visiting Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, where Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President," dress is on display.

Designed by Jean Louis, the dress originally cost $12,000 and was reportedly so tight, Monroe had to be sewn into it prior to her very sexy Happy Birthday performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962 at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser, just three months before she died.

Ripley's purchased the dress from Julien's Auction back in November 2016 for a whopping $4.81 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

Marilyn Monroe Singing "Happy Birthday" to JFK Credit: Getty Images

Kardashian's "can't be tailored" comment coupled with her sighting at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum both build a case for Monroe's dress being the dress. So does this Reddit thread. The gorgeous gown also fits this year's "Glided Glamour" dress code.

But Kardashian and her family also know how to build some serious buzz, so she could also change her mind.

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night in Washington D.C., Kardashian, 41, was very much still in her Balenciaga era wearing a glittering, curve-skimming silver gown alongside Davidson, 28, marking the couple's red carpet debut. For his part, the Saturday Night Live star wore a black suit, matching glasses and Vans.

When asked at the same Hulu premiere if she was going to bring Davidson as the Met date, Kardashian coyly responded, "I'm not sure — You're gonna have to wait and find out. I think we're still figuring it out."

But we have a feeling their WHCD dinner date night was was just the amuse bouche for the main Met Gala course.