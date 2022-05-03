See Every Photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Making Their Met Gala Couple Debut

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shut down the 2022 Met Gala red carpet — see every photo 

By Andrea Wurzburger May 02, 2022 10:21 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut as a couple on Monday night, closing down the red carpet as the last people to arrive. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

For the occasion, Kardashian donned one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic gowns — the "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. She added a white fur jacket and diamond drop earrings to complete the look. 

3 of 10

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Davidson kept his look classic in a black suit. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The couple, who have been linked since 2021, walked the carpet hand-in-hand. Davidson was attentive as he helped the SKIMS mogul navigate the Met's iconic steps. 

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The pair cozied up together for a few photos. 

6 of 10

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Davidson kept close to Kardashian as they headed into the event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The pair shared a laugh at the top of the stairs, with Davidson joking to Vogue's host LaLa Anthony that Kardashian wouldn't let him wear his propeller hat to the star-studded event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

As Davidson kissed his girlfriend, she blew a kiss to the cameras. 

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In front of the wall of roses, the pair looked ready for fashion prom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Now that's how you make your Met Gala debut as a couple! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger