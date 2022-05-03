See Every Photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Making Their Met Gala Couple Debut
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shut down the 2022 Met Gala red carpet — see every photo
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut as a couple on Monday night, closing down the red carpet as the last people to arrive.
For the occasion, Kardashian donned one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic gowns — the "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. She added a white fur jacket and diamond drop earrings to complete the look.
Davidson kept his look classic in a black suit.
The couple, who have been linked since 2021, walked the carpet hand-in-hand. Davidson was attentive as he helped the SKIMS mogul navigate the Met's iconic steps.
The pair cozied up together for a few photos.
Davidson kept close to Kardashian as they headed into the event.
The pair shared a laugh at the top of the stairs, with Davidson joking to Vogue's host LaLa Anthony that Kardashian wouldn't let him wear his propeller hat to the star-studded event.
As Davidson kissed his girlfriend, she blew a kiss to the cameras.
In front of the wall of roses, the pair looked ready for fashion prom.
Now that's how you make your Met Gala debut as a couple!