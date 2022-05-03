Inside Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Met Gala Fitting: From Pete Davidson's Support to Required Gloves

Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, posted a video of Kim Kardashian trying on the iconic, nearly $5 million Jean Louis gown

The moment Kim Kardashian fit into Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress was caught on camera.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, shared a video of Kardashian, 41, trying on the iconic Jean Louis gown that she ultimately wore to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday. Ripley's owns the nearly $5 million dress, which Monroe had to be sewn into it prior to her very sexy performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962, at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser, just three months before she died.

"An emotional moment for @KimKardashian as she tried on the Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday' dress for only the second time in history," wrote Ripley's on Instagram. "Great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history. With input from garment conservationists, appraisers, and archivists, the garment's condition was top priority. Believe It or Not! no alterations were to be made to the dress and Kim even changed into a replica after the red carpet!⁠"

In the accompanying video, the SKIMS mogul — wearing white gloves — is visibly excited as the slinky dress is pulled up over her shapewear by also gloved helpers, with some gentle tugging.

In the clip, Kardashian says, "I'm just so grateful, even for the opportunity."

The big moment came after Kardashian said she, at first, did not fit in the dress, according to a Vogue interview that went live after she walked the Met steps Monday. She said originally she tried on a replica for size, which fit perfectly. Then, the real thing was flown via private plane from Ripley's to Kardashian's California home.

"The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on," she told Vogue of the experience. "I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

She then underwent a crash diet, insisting to Vogue, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict." (Kardashian said on the Met Gala red carpet that she lost 16 lbs in three weeks to fit into the gown.)

By the final fitting — which was seemingly last Saturday, when Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted visiting Ripley's in Florida — the dress fit. In fact, Davidson's arm, clad in red flannel, could be seen moving in and out of the shot in the museum's new video.

Ripley's encouraged fans of Monroe to visit the museum in the rest of their Instagram caption, saying, "Excited to see the Marilyn gown for yourself? It will be on display for a limited time at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Hollywood beginning Memorial Day weekend! Visitors will be able to get an up-close look at this stunning garment and other memorabilia from Marilyn, JFK, and even Kim! Link in bio for tickets!⁠"

Kardashian didn't wear the gown for long on Monday night. She told Vogue that she arrived to a small fitting room by the Met Gala steps that was set up just for her, where there was a conservationist from Ripley's waiting "to assist her in white gloves."

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do," Kardashian told Vogue. "Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs."