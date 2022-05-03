Khloé Kardashian's Met Gala Debut Gown Was Made 'in Like 10 Days'

Khloé Kardashian Met Gala moment has finally arrived.

The Good American co-founder, 37, graced the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase on the first Monday of May for her debut Met Gala appearance — joining the rest of her family for fashion's biggest night.

Channeling the evening's dress code – Gilded Glamour – Kardashian showed off her style in a glimmering gold bead fringe Moschino gown that hugged her curves. She accessorized the look with black opera length gloves, matching shawl and slicked hair.

Kardashian told La La Anthony on the red carpet that her look came together last minute. "We did it in like 10 days. [Moschino creative director ]Jeremy [Scott] I love you. It's fab," she said.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She also opened up about her first time at the Met Gala. "It's so scary but it's fabulous and I'm so excited to be here," Kardashian said, adding that being with her family makes it all the more special. "I'm so excited that we're all here together. I just had to be a part of this experience. It's something I have always wanted to do. I need a glass of champagne."

While the Kardashians star walked the red carpet solo, she's joined by her famous family — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner – at the fashion extravaganza. Vogue posted a video of Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie together waiting to walk the red carpet. "We're all here at the Met!" the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister said.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneous, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.

Serving as a part 2 to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Met Gala 2022 marks Kardashian's first appearance at the star-studded event. Shortly after Met Gala 2021, which was postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, a fan asked Kardashian to "clarify" speculation that she hasn't been asked to attend. There was also gossip circling that Khloé has been "banned" from the event, E! News reported at the time.

"Khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I'll burn that dinosaurs bones @KhloeKardashian please clarify thank u," the fan wrote on Twitter.

Kardashian was quick to respond, writing back: "Absolutely NOT True."

Even when she wasn't on the Met Gala red carpet, the star has always made sure to cheer on her family who attended.