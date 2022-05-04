"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?" Khloé Kardashian tweeted following the Met Gala on Monday

Khloé Kardashian Says 'Anxiety Was Through the Roof' on Met Gala Red Carpet, Thanks Glam Team

The Met Gala had Khloé Kardashian's heart racing!

"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!" The Kardashians star, 37, tweeted Monday night after the star-studded event in New York City.

She also thanked the Moschino team behind her golden gown in a follow-up tweet, writing, "To say the last couple of weeks have been a rollercoaster is an understatement, but last night made it all worth it. It was an honor to wear @moschino on this night that I will never forget. Thank you, thank you, thank you Jeremy, Laura, Stefan, Brooke and the team at @Moschino."

"Thank you Chris Appleton and @makeupbymario for making me feel beautiful for my first Met — and Lorraine Schwartz for letting me wear the most gorgeous diamond earrings I've ever worn in my life," Khloé continued, giving some love to her glam team.



The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Khloé Kardashian | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Thank you all for your love and kindness, as always. 🤍 ✨#metgala," she concluded.

Earlier on Monday, a verdict was reached in the Kardashian-Jenner family's trial against Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, when a judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles ruled that the Kardashian-Jenner family were cleared of all the key questions. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna, 33.

In response to the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael G. Rhodes said his clients were "happy to have this behind them."

"I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant," Rhodes said.

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani also spoke after court, but wouldn't comment on her client's reaction and only stuck to the facts of the case.

"I've never seen in my career before a jury have to go back and deliberate on four questions," she said. "The victory is that Chyna did not physically abuse her fiancé, Rob."

For fashion's biggest night, Khloé wore a glimmering gold bead fringe Moschino gown that hugged her curves. She accessorized the look with black opera-length gloves, a matching shawl and slicked hair.

On the red carpet, the Good American co-founder told La La Anthony that her look came together last minute. "We did it in like 10 days. [Moschino creative director] Jeremy [Scott], I love you. It's fab," Khloé said.

"It's so scary, but it's fabulous, and I'm so excited to be here," she said, adding that being with her family makes it all the more special.