Kendall Jenner Flies Solo in See-Through Crop Top and Billowing Skirt at 2022 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner didn't bring boyfriend Devin Booker to the Met Gala — but she still brought plenty of (style) drama

Kendall Jenner's Met Gala look always gives us something to talk about. To no one's surprise, this year wasn't any different.

From her nearly naked homage to Audrey Hepburn to a campy orange, feather-accented Atelier Versace gown, the 26-year-old model never holds back when it comes to fashion at the annual star-studded ball.

And at this year's Met Gala, she wowed by stepping out in totally glamorous two-piece set.

Jennfer chose a two-piece ensemble featuring a jaw-dropping, full-bodied skirt with a long train and a sheer, nipple-baring tank top under a fishnet crop top. She even made a bold beauty statement by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Shutterstock

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with a dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneous, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.

Serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Jenner made her "fashion prom" debut in 2014 wearing a custom blush mermaid-style Topshop gown and 82 carats of Chopard diamonds. The following year she attended in a custom design by then-Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa. "We only showed Kendall one option — the perfect one," he told PEOPLE at the time.

Like at the 2021 Met Gala, Jenner attended solo (aside from her family members) — without boyfriend Devin Booker, 25, by her side. The couple, who were first linked in April 2020, keep their relationship low-profile and have yet to make their red carpet debut.

During a Kardashian-Jenner family appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, Jenner gave a small glimpse into her relationship with Booker by revealing she always watches his Phoenix Suns basketball games.

"I watch every game unless I have — last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am," she explained. "I've always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé [Kardashian], I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young so I've been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time."

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the Phoenix Suns guard was asked if being in the "public eye" as both an athlete and Jenner's boyfriend is hard.