True to form, the pop superstar made a bold style statement on the Met Gala red carpet

Katy Perry Jokes About the Fit of Her Met Gala Dress: 'Don't Ask Me How I'm Going to the Restroom'

The last time we saw Katy Perry at the Met Gala, she literally lit up the red carpet dressed as a couture chandelier — and then changed into a cheeseburger costume. This year, she skipped the campy costumes in favor of an elegant look that fully embraced the event's Gilded Glamour dress code.

Perry, 37, commanded attention on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps, wearing a romantic Oscar de la Renta design.

"I feel great," she told Vogue on the red carpet. "I mean it's not my first rodeo so I feel like I can relax. You know last time I came to the Met I was a cheeseburger I loved it and I was like, 'What am I going to do tonight?' I'm going to play a whole different card and now I feel like I'm just accepting the darling darkness."

The design features a romantic asymmetrical neckline with a floral lace overlay and a black silk taffeta skirt. She teamed it with sheer opera gloves and drop diamond earrings.

"Oscar de la Renta did amazing work and I've been pinned in for like three hours," she shared, adding, "Don't ask me how I'm going to the restroom ever or anyone at the Met!"

This marks Perry's first time at the Met Gala since 2019. The star skipped the event last September. And while the gala was canceled in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Perry shared a glimpse of the look she was planning to wear — a vintage Jean Paul Gautier corset.

"What could have been," Perry wrote on Instagram, joining a long list of celebrities who paid tribute to the prestigious fashion event (originally scheduled for May 4) on social media.

"#TheMetBall2020💔" she added in the caption alongside a photo of a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset.

Katy Perry Met Gala Credit: Katy Perry/Instagram. Inset: PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty

This version of the French designer's iconic motif — first made famous by Madonna on her 1990 "Blonde Ambition World Tour" — is similar to the vintage piece Jourdan Dunn wore during the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Ready-to-Wear show while pregnant with her first child.

In 2019, Perry collaborated closely with Moschino mastermind Jeremy Scott on her candelabra-inspired look, honoring the gala's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," with her light-up design.

The stop-and-stare look featured a custom Swarovski crystal-covered mini dress with matching collar and clear Swarovski crystals dripping down the bodice. She balanced a chandelier corset around her waist and matching smaller chandelier as a headpiece.

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala | Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"At the Met Gala, especially, I really lean into the theme and have fun with it," Perry told PEOPLE in a recent interview when reflecting on her style.

And her Met fashion moments definitely speak to that.

In 2018 she wore a pair of oversize feathery wings for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibit opening, floating across the carpet in the show-stopping Versace design.

The star's stylist Jamie Mizrahi told PEOPLE at the time that Perry's outfit was going to be extravagant.

"I will just say she will definitely make an entrance!" Mizrahi said. "I mean you know Katy, how much she loves dress up and theatrics and kind of a production, so I think that is the joy in that."

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala



In 2017, Perry opted for a bold red tulle gown with veil for the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between"-themed gala.

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

The singer's vibrant Maison Margiela "Artisanal" piece was designed by John Galliano for the big night, and featured a red embroidered wool coat layered over a red tulle and silk chiffon dress with embroidered satin ribbon embellishment. She paired the head-turning ensemble with a long red silk tulle veil embroidered with the word "witness," a headpiece in high polished chrome with spring, mirror and decorative ornaments and red Tabi boots, a signature of the luxury French fashion house.

katy-perry Credit: Getty (3)

In 2015, Perry attended the "China: Through the Looking Glass" gala in a custom faux-spraypainted gown designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott, accessorized with spray paint can handbag and charms dangling off her nails that spelled out the brand's name.

