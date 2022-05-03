Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid looked on as Perry got some help escaping a fashion emergency at Monday night's Met Gala

Katy Perry Gets Her High Heel Stuck in a Vent at the Met Gala: 'Oh No!'

Katy Perry got a taste of the pitfalls of high fashion at Monday night's Met Gala!

The 37-year-old singer, who attended the 2022 Costume Institute Gala in a romantically draped Oscar de la Renta gown and clear strappy stilettos, found herself trapped, literally, when the heel of her shoe got stuck in a grated vent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh no, no!" Perry could be heard calling out as she realized she was stuck in place.

In a video shared by Youtube's Head of Fashion and Beauty, Derek Blasberg, Perry can be seen struggling to tug her heel out of the vent while a group of suited men helped her keep her balance.

In the video, after someone is heard saying "She's beauty and she's grace," Perry jokingly responds: "She's also got her foot stuck in a vent!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katy Perry Credit: Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Perry wasn't the only Gala attendee who faced a glamour mishap, as Kloss attended the gala rocking a black knee brace.

"The accessory of the year is a couture gown with a knee brace," Kloss joked in the video as she waved her black brace in the air, which happened to perfectly match her delicately beaded Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

"The #metgala is a full-contact sport," Blasberg joked in the caption of the video.

Hadid, who also appeared in the video briefly, wore a Burberry corset with lace tights to the event.

Kloss and Hadid both appeared concerned at making sure Perry could free herself, although Perry was quick to laugh the mishap off. "Never a dull moment," Blasberg commented as the video concluded.

Perry, who is no stranger to slightly uncomfortable fashion statements (refer to her couture chandelier to cheeseburger costume change at the 2019 Met Gala), told Vogue on the red carpet she felt "great" in her gown.

However, she joked, "Don't ask me how I'm going to the restroom ever or anyone at the Met!"

Before the 2018 Met Gala, where Perry donned a showstopping Versace ensemble complete with full size angel wings, Perry's stylist Jamie Mizrahi discussed the star's aesthetic with PEOPLE.

"I will just say she will definitely make an entrance!" Mizrahi said at the time. "I mean you know Katy, how much she loves dress up and theatrics and kind of a production, so I think that is the joy in that."

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Breaks Down the Inspiration for Daughter's Name & How She's Influencing Her Shoe Line

This year, however, Perry revealed she was excited to play a "whole different card" with her look, departing from kookier style statements of years past.