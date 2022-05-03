The Kardashian-Jenners at the 2022 Met Gala: What Everyone Wore

Monday marked the first time all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters (plus mom Kris!) were invited to the Met Gala, and they all went in very different, stylish directions

By Kate Hogan May 02, 2022 11:49 PM

1 of 6

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For her first Met Gala outing, Khloé selected a custom gold hand-beaded fringe column gown with exaggerated shoulder shawl and black satin gloves from Moschino by Jeremy Scott. 

2 of 6

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Shutterstock

The bride- and groom-to-be went to Thom Browne, who gave them coordinated his-and-her looks for the night. 

3 of 6

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Davidson kept it classic to let the shine land on his girlfriend, who dyed her hair blonde and wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress to walk the red carpet. Kim finished her look with a fur stole and diamond drop earrings.

4 of 6

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Shutterstock

Kendall took a darker route in a custom Prada black tulle top with a net embroidered overlay and a black voluminous double silk satin skirt with hand pleated ruched details, paired with black satin sandals and a black sequin and leather triangle handbag. She also dyed her eyebrows blonde.

5 of 6

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

If Kim was Marilyn, Kris channeled Jackie in her one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown. Boyfriend Gamble chose a cool, two-tone tux.

6 of 6

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Shutterstock

The youngest of the crew went bridal in an Off-White gown topped off with a backwards baseball hat and delicate birdcage veil.

By Kate Hogan